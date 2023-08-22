BURLINGTON — A Brattleboro man, who police say played host at his apartment to a major crack cocaine distribution business, was ordered held Tuesday in U.S. District Court as a danger to the community.
Michael White, 39, is charged with a felony count of essentially allowing a "crack house" to operate from his apartment at 84 Linden Street throughout August, court records show. He allowed the unlawful storing, distributing or using of controlled substances at the residence throughout August, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has maintained in court papers.
Among those that were allowed to live and sell crack cocaine at the apartment were Elias Lopez, 18, and Jayden G. Rios, 17, both of Hartford Connecticut, federal court records show.
Since the drug raid last Thursday, Lopez has been charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tamico "Mack" Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn. at another apartment at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on April 30, court records show. The out-of-staters got into a fight over drug sales, court records show.
Lopez is due for a detention hearing this afternoon in federal court in the drug case. Federal prosecutors are opposed to letting Lopez return to the streets and state prosecutors want him at some point to be turned over for an arraignment on the homicide charge.
White had a signed rental agreement for the one-bedroom apartment at 84 Linden Street, the ATF said. He has lived there for roughly about two years, except when he went to residential drug rehab, they said.
White had been due to appear in federal court last Friday, but Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle noted at the start of the hearing on Tuesday the defendant had been in no shape to participate last week. Doyle asked defense lawyer Lisa Shelkrot if her client was well enough to proceed. She said he could.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy L. Fuller noted the weight of the evidence, including White's own admission about drug activities at the residence, were enough to have him detained. She noted he had made his apartment available to drug dealers in exchange for heroin and crack cocaine. Fuller said she feared White would return to his apartment and resume his misconduct.
Fuller said a proper release plan, which could include a stint at a residential drug rehab facility should be required by the court. She said she was concerned about some possible mental health issues and that his drug problem had prevented him from attending his court hearing last Friday.
She said without a proper release plan, "it places people in Brattleboro at risk."
Doyle noted White had undergone a 30-day drug rehab program at the Brattleboro Retreat about a month earlier, but apparently it didn't have a lasting impact.
Shelkrot said she thought White, who has no known criminal record, should be given a chance.
Doyle said he was concerned White mentioned to Pre-Trial Services he was not interested in mental health help. Shelkrot said her client was interested in both mental health and drug treatment.
Doyle asked about a 9-mm handgun found during the search of the residence. Fuller said it was loaded and the magazine was full. Doyle said he read in court papers White was not possessing a gun when arrested; the court was concerned he had acknowledged he knew the drug dealers had firearms.
Doyle said he also was bothered to hear White reporting 20 to 30 drug transactions were happening each day at his apartment.
The Vermont Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the ATF, had used confidential informants to make buys, records show. Brattleboro community members were upset by the large amount of traffic generated by the one-bedroom apartment, Fuller said.
After ordering White detained, Doyle agreed to set a probable cause hearing for Sept. 1.
Two other Brattleboro area residents, William Roy 38, and his girlfriend, Addyson Morgan, 26 also were found living at the Linden Street apartment during the raid, the ATF said. Roy and Morgan have been ordered to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to face felony charges of knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute crack cocaine in Windham County in August.
The status of the fifth person taken into custody, Rios, is unclear. Because he is 17, federal prosecutors normally would have to seek permission from the U.S. Department of Justice to try to prosecute.
Any state drug charge against Rios in Windham County would likely be headed to Family Court, which has confidential proceedings.
Williams, the homicide victim from Birge Street, had told his friend as they drove from Connecticut to Vermont that he "had a place to set up shop and sell drugs." He said they should drive around Brattleboro looking for "licks," or drug users, to buy drugs, court records note.
A few hours later Williams was dead. Police found a handgun by Williams' body, a large amount of white powder in a Ziplock bag, and a large amount of cash on his body.
The two teenage drug dealers had set up live cameras outside the Linden Street apartment building to allow them to see if police planned to raid their illegal crack cocaine operation, federal court records maintain. It didn't do any good, the ATF and state police caught them as they fled out a basement door, officials said. The live video feed was running when law enforcement entered the bedroom about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Stacks of cash, estimated to be about $10,000, were found in a locked banker's bag, while another stash of money in a drawstring bag estimated at a couple thousand dollars was seized, investigators said. Also confiscated were about 1.3 ounces of suspected crack cocaine and a tan-colored Glock 9-mm with an extended magazine, records show. There also were two camera monitors and a tablet in the bedroom as part of the security protection system used by the two Hartford suspects, the ATF said.