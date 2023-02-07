BRATTLEBORO — At the Brattleboro Senior Center, Karen Hesse works on creating dolls that she sells locally to help raise money for children in a orphanage in Haiti.
“The money all goes 100 percent directly to the orphanage, and it feeds these children who were dropped off at the orphanage or found their way to it after the earthquake,” said Hesse, referring to the earthquake that hit the island nation in 2010. "They've been there a long time. Some of them are beginning to age out.”
Hesse said the pastor who runs the orphanage is doing his best to take care of not only the children he still has, but the children who are aging out in his neighborhood, as well.
People can buy the dolls at Everyone’s Books, or online at Karen Hess blog at karenhesseblog.wordpress.com. The price of the dolls is negotiable, Hesse added, saying it's up to the people buying the dolls to decide how much they want to pay.
“Whatever the buyer can afford, and feels comfortable paying, just knowing that nobody's skimming any money off of it,” said Hesse. “It's going to feed those kids, to get them health care [and] clothes.”