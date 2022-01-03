BELLOWS FALLS — A section of Route 5 in Bellows Falls, near Granger Street, was closed off during the morning commute after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. According to an early report, an SUV crossed over the double-yellow, striking a commercial vehicle, but the Bellows Falls Police Department is investigating the crash further. The “Jaws of Life” was used to get the driver of the SUV out. DHART helicopter was originally called but was determined that it was not needed. The driver of the SUV was transported to Springfield Hospital, in Springfield, Vt., for non-life threatening injuries.
breaking
Crash causes closure during morning commute
- By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
-
-