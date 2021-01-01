Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Updated: January 1, 2021 @ 4:54 pm
A section of I-91 northbound in Putney, between exit 3 and exit 4, was limited to a single lane after a multiple vehicle crash on Friday.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
PUTNEY — A section of I-91 northbound between exit 3 and exit 4, was limited to a single lane after a multiple vehicle crash on Friday.
