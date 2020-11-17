Editor’s note: The Vermont State Police Department of Public Safety said Route 5 in the area of the crash was back open as of 6:15 p.m.
DUMMERSTON — Emergency crews from the Brattleboro Fire Department, West Dummerston Fire Department, Putney Fire Department, Vermont State Troopers, and Rescue Inc., responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 5 near Old Sawmill Road on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The driver of the sedan had to be extracted from the vehicle and transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries. The road was shut down for a period of time to allow crews to clean up the crash scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation but a witness said the driver of the sedan pulled out of a driveway after delivering groceries and didn’t see the pickup truck traveling northbound.