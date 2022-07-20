CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A 42-year-old Keene man was sent to the hospital after he was injured in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 63 and Route 9 in Chesterfield.
According to information from Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering, John Corliss, 19, of Hinsdale, was traveling southbound on Route 63 in a 2013 Subaru Legacy when he collided with a 2018 Chevy Colorado going east on Route 9, driven by Jesse Hof of Keene.
The force of the impact caused the Hof's vehicle to veer south and strike a 2017 Toyota Tacoma being operated by Dayna Locitzer, 35, of West Chesterfield, who was waiting to turn onto Route 9 from the Route 63 stop sign located on the south side of the intersection.
Corliss's Subaru ultimately came to rest after striking the traffic warning signal control box on Route 9.
Hof was transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for non life threatening injuries. No other persons were transported.
Any witnesses to the accident who were not identified at the time of the collision are encouraged to call Officer Stephen Gordon at 603-363-4233.