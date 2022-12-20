WARDSBORO — After a plow truck crashed into and knocked down a utility pole, Anita Rafael sat for hours next to the window in her home on Route 100 with four fire extinguishers.
"I had no phone, no cell, no way to call 911," she said, having lost power earlier in the weekend storm. "My house is an 1840s carriage barn, and it would burn like kindling with any spark. A fire here would also take out a few other homes and barns close nearby."
Rafael said it's unclear how the crash occurred, but it happened sometime after 12 a.m. Saturday. She plans to file a police report but doesn't expect anything to materialize.
A plow driver at the Vermont Agency of Transportation told her that a driver of a black truck with a plow crashed into the pole and kept revving the engine until he was out of the snow bank, then left the scene.
Rafael said about 2 feet of snow hit town Friday, and the power went out at about 2 p.m. that day. She described how, after the crash, the upper part of the utility pole was hanging from electrical wires and the bottom was hanging off the lower telephone wires.
When the pole broke, Rafael said, the wires pulled, then sagged, and the connection ripped out of the side of her house. With it came a piece of siding and some boards.
"I was hysterical, because my wires were damaged but still connected to the pole, and the connections on my end were hanging just a couple of inches from the wood porch post, and if they had sparked, it would have caught my house on fire," she said.
Rafael said town or fire officials — she's not sure which — told her not to worry, because Green Mountain Power wouldn't turn on the power until everything was checked.
"It was little consolation," she said. "I was still scared."
At midday Saturday, line workers came and cut the wires. Rafael said she felt much better afterward. She estimates the process of replacing the pole and electric wires took about five or six hours.
Line workers removed only the top of the broken pole and left the bottom part, but they would not connect her house, as the wires were old and damaged, Rafael said. She couldn't get power until she had an electrician replace the wires. Wiring at her neighbor's also was disconnected as a result of the crash, she noted.
Rafael said her road was blocked for a long time, causing people to have to detour for miles. Her friend Linda Gifkins of Wardsboro had power from a generator and made calls to help her.
On Sunday, local electricians with Southworth Electrical hooked up new wiring. On Monday, Consolidated Communications took away the bottom part of the pole and hooked up phone wires.
Rafael expects to meet with an insurance company representative on Wednesday to discuss the potential for submitting a claim for some of the repairs. She said a carpenter came by Sunday and nailed all the broken boards back in her house temporarily so snow and water can't get in; however, it will all need to be redone in the spring with new materials. Between the carpenter and the electricians, she expects the bills to total thousands of dollars.
Rafael had prepared for the storm. She said she had "plenty of wood for the woodstove, flashlights, batteries, oil lanterns and lamp oil, plenty of water, a little butane cookstove, extra butane fuel and extra canned food."
"I also have a world band radio and batteries for that, too," she said, noting how "there's no cell service in most of this town center, so you can't call 911 on a cellphone if the landlines and electric go out. No Wi-Fi for Wi-Fi calling either."