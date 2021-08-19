ROCKINGHAM — A preliminary investigation into a crash on Interstate 91 involving a local sheriff's deputy indicates the accident was caused by a broken ball joint that was under a recall notice.
"The deputy was in the high-speed lane approaching an authorized-use-only U-turn when the component failed and the vehicle rolled over onto the median," Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said on Thursday.
Dep. Jonathan Cheney, who's been with the Windham County Sheriff's Office only three months, was part of a rolling roadblock on the highway and was traveling south at the time of the rollover.
"He was approaching the U-turn, resetting for a northbound roadblock, which was for resetting the traffic pattern on the Rockingham bridge project," Anderson explained.
Cheney, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured in the crash.
Witnesses of the accident, including troopers with the Vermont State Police who were nearby responding to a reported vehicle fire, saw the mechanical failure as it happened, causing a rear wheel to pivot, said Anderson.
Anderson said the 2016 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor had been in the shop in April for an inspection, where it failed due to a mild exhaust leak. That defect was fixed and the vehicle received its inspection sticker, wrote Anderson.
However, said Anderson, even though a safety recall for the risk of a rear toe link fracture was issued in October and was identified in the Vermont Inspection Report, the part was not replaced in April.
Ford issued another safety recall on July 16 for 676,152 Ford Explorers that "may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link."
The notification issued by Ford on July 16 was an update to the October 2020 recall.
"This recall is an expansion of previous [recalls]," states the July 16 notice. "Vehicles previously repaired will need to return for the new remedy. ... Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel," states the recall notice. "Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash."
Ford notes many of the affected vehicles are located "in high-corrosion states ... or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relative high humidity and substantial road salt use."
Ford is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America, states the news release.
Anderson said he searched his vehicle records and did not find the October recall notice. Whether it was not sent or it was misplaced, Anderson did not know.
"But reviewing the vehicle’s maintenance records, it had been serviced by Ford for an unrelated computer system recall in the beginning of October 2020," he said.
As of this Thursday morning, he said, he had identified at least one other vehicle exhibiting similar wear and it has been repaired.
"With the prevalence of the vehicle in Vermont, we’ve shared the recall with Vermont law enforcement agencies to minimize the safety impact that may exist," he said.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, which conducted the accident investigation, the vehicle was totaled.
"I'm pretty upset that I have lost a vehicle," said Anderson.