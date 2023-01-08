WILMINGTON — Communities where homes are selling at rates much higher than they are assessed are facing dramatic tax increases and a requirement to conduct reappraisals.
"It's all the sales market," said Therese Lounsbury, town clerk in Wilmington and member of the Twin Valley School District Board. "I don't know how we do anything about it but it feels like there should be some hold harmless [provision] because of the COVID bubble, plain and simple."
Lounsbury said the state requires towns to conduct a reappraisal of properties if their common level of appraisal or CLA dips below 85 percent or goes above 115 percent. The CLA is calculated annually for each town by the state, adjusting property values to more closely match the fair market value. An equalization study released just before Christmas showed Wilmington's CLA dropped from 91.17 percent to 78.36 percent.
The equalized property tax rate is adjusted by the CLA to help "ensure uniform property values around the state," according to a letter from Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio sent to lawmakers last month.
"When fair market property values increase in a town, it decreases the town’s CLA, which causes the town’s tax rate on bills to increase," Bolio wrote. "Because of the increases in value in real estate in Vermont over the last couple of years, the CLA has been reduced significantly in many communities across the state, and the actual tax bills taxpayers see in those communities may be higher than what is indicated by the average equalized rate forecasted in this letter. Property value appreciation, on top of higher-than normal school spending growth, are the main reasons the average property tax bill is projected to increase by 3.7 percent."
Lounsbury said Wilmington's new CLA is driven completely "by the booming sales market that has homes selling for two and three times their appraised values" and more since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Wilmington was in the middle of a town-wide reappraisal in 2020 when she started as town clerk. She said the project is "not inexpensive."
"Finding appraisers within the state has also become difficult," she said.
Lounsbury said the drop in CLA has "major ramifications for the education tax rate, as it is part of the formula used for setting the tax rate." She estimates the change could bring about a 30 to 40 cent increase to the education tax rate in Wilmington.
"We're going to have to go back to the drawing board a little bit because we're looking at a significant increase even if we just level funded," she said of the School Board. "Now we have to figure out if we have to work the budget again for the school to not be a dramatic tax increase."
Lounsbury raised an issue with the state's education funding formula's large reliance on the market or how much properties are selling for in a given community.
"It's just the sales that are crazy and pushing all this," said Lounsbury, who's encouraging legislators to make provisions to address the phenomenon.
State Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Windham-6, confirmed the issue is on his radar. He plans to meet with lawmakers this week to discuss potential legislative actions.
In a letter to Lounsbury about the equalization study, Property Valuation and Review Director Jill Remick at the Vermont Department of Taxes wrote that her group is "aware that many towns are concerned about the change in the market due to the effects of COVID-19 over the past few years."
"Sales have increased generally in price and some have seen this more than others," Remick wrote. "This is a typical real estate market reaction which is seen when conditions in the world change, such as economy, politics, etc. As a result, there are more towns experiencing large drops in their CLA. This is to be expected in a market shift."
At the Dover Select Board meeting last week, Town Assessor Linda Sherman said Dover's CLA came in at 81.34 percent. The town is on a list to have a reappraisal completed in time for the 2026 grand list.
Dover and Wilmington became popular places to buy property during the pandemic. They respectively host the ski resorts Mount Snow and the Hermitage Club.
Sherman counted 160 towns that will be mandated by the state to conduct reappraisals, and three companies bidding on requests for proposals.
"It will be interesting to see how the state handles this," she said.
Sherman said the real estate boom has seemed to slow down in Dover "but it has not by any means stopped. Listed sales prices are not coming down at all either."
"This is clearly a big problem for the entire state of Vermont, and many of our neighbors are also having this same problem," Dover Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said. "There's a lot of money being thrown at appraisers right now and it really irks me the state of Vermont is expending this kind of money. It seems like it's going to be on a three- to five-year plan versus a 10-year plan. We haven't had a reappraisal since 2010, so it has been a while."