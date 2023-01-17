Lani Wright, 71, of Brattleboro, works on a painting at the senior center at the Gibson Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Janie Duncan, 75, of Brattleboro, works on a painting at the senior center at the Gibson Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People work on different oil painting at the senior center at the Gibson Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People work on different ink painting at the senior center at the Gibson Aiken Center in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Aspiring artists are finding ways to express their creativity and stay active at the Brattleboro Senior Center inside the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
On Tuesday, attendees worked on oil paintings during the Mixed Fiber Arts and Oil and Sequencing classes held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. A Watercolor & Water Based Media Group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The Brattleboro Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about programs and services, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org or call 802-257-7570.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.