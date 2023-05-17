BRATTLEBORO — The first Academy Kids Craft fair was held on May 6.
The kids fair was the brainchild of Bethany Ranquist, who is the Y-aspire afterschool coordinator at Academy School. She teamed up with the Academy Parent Teacher Organization and created the first ever Kids Craft Fair. It is hoped to be a new annual tradition at Academy School. Registration was open to all students Kindergarten to sixth grade who attended school in the Windham Southeast School District and homeschool elementary kids.
The fair had 67 registered kid vendors and was packed with shoppers for the entire event.
There were lots of baked goods, bird feeders, a slime station, bracelets, earrings, pet rocks, framed art, magnets, book marks, and so much more. The level of talent and creativity at the fair was deemed outstanding.
Ranquist hopes to host another kids craft fair in November for the holiday season and will keep registration open to all local elementary kids that would like to attend.