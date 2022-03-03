BRATTLEBORO — The water main break near Brattleboro Museum and Art Center has been repaired and water service has been restored to all customers as of 1 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Brattleboro Department of Public Works.
Crews worked on temporary repairs to the side of the roadway after daybreak Thursday morning.
In a press release from DPW, "there may be some traffic disruption, but everything is open. The water is safe to drink. During the water main break, the water flows were redirected. The redirected water caused turbulent flows which disturbed mineral deposits in the water main."
Customers may experience air or discolored water, DPW advises customers to run a cold-water faucet until the water is clear. The water is safe to drink and is monitored daily according to DPW.
The water main break on Wednesday afternoon caused a major disruption in traffic downtown, and caused at least one business to close early. Drivers were advised to avoid the downtown area of Main Street, Canal Street, Bridge Street and Vernon Street — also known as “Malfunction Junction” — and Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery closed for the night because of the break.