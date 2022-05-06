Several departments responded to a garage fire at 179 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Assisting Hinsdale Fire Department were crews from Brattleboro, Vt., and Putney, Vt., Northfield, Mass., Rescue Inc. and the Hinsdale Police Department. Benedict added that he didn’t need to tap into the water that those departments brought, but used the personnel that each department brought.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The area of the fire was taped off because of the downed power lines, but those lines didn’t pose a threat to the team fighting the fire. No injuries were reported.