HINSDALE N.H. — Smoke could be seen from downtown Brattleboro around 3:45 p.m. on Friday as several departments raced to the scene of a garage fire on Plain Road in Hinsdale.

Hinsdale Fire Capt. Troy Benedict was one of the people on scene saying that the attic of the garage was fully involved with fire.

“With no occupants inside, which was confirmed by surrounding neighbors and the homeowner, our guys had a very, very quick knock-down,” Benedict said.

Assisting Hinsdale Fire Department were crews from Brattleboro, Vt., and Putney, Vt., Northfield, Mass., Rescue Inc. and the Hinsdale Police Department. Benedict added that he didn’t need to tap into the water that those departments brought, but used the personnel that each department brought.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The area of the fire was taped off because of the downed power lines, but those lines didn’t pose a threat to the team fighting the fire. No injuries were reported.