BRATTLEBORO — A car caught on fire in the Transportation Center on Sunday morning, causing damage to others.
“The sprinkler system activated and kept the fire at bay but then the crew that arrived had to finish extinguishing it,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said. “So the sprinkler system did its job.”
The fire occurred on the third level of the parking garage on Elliot Street. Emergency personnel received the call at about 6:19 a.m. Sunday.
Howard expects the vehicle that went on fire will be deemed a total loss. Two or three other cars were damaged from the heat, he said.
It’s unclear how the fire started but it’s believed to have originated in the engine compartment. Howard anticipates more details will be released Monday.
The fire isn’t considered suspicious.