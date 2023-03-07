BROOKLINE — Only 50 of the town’s 461 voters turned out for Town Meeting on Monday night, and none of them volunteered for the two open seats on the Select Board.
The five-member board has had only three members since last May.
“We heard a lot of crickets when we were looking for people to step up and help out as an elected official,” said Dot Maggio, chairwoman of the Select Board.
Maggio said town residents don’t have to be an elected official to help the board with some of its work, but they need to attend meetings.
“There are a lot of smart people in this town who have skills,” she said.
Maggio said she and board members Bruce Mello and Stan Noga have logged 100 percent attendance since last May, because every board member has to be in attendance to make a quorum, and every vote has to be unanimous.
“A lot of work goes into everything before we bring it up for a vote,” said Maggio.
To help the board, voters approved $4,800 for four hours a week of help from an administrative assistant.
“We don’t even have a recording clerk,” said Maggio. “Stan has to go home and watch the meeting again, and take the minutes.”
Even with a full board, said Maggio, an administrative assistant might still be necessary.
“I have to do the same amount of paperwork as other towns, and a lot of them have full-time administrative assistants who make phone calls and deal with correspondence,” she said.
At the end of Monday’s Town Meeting, under other business, participants discussed acquiring a wheeled excavator for the town’s one-person highway crew.
Most of the $410,000 approved for road maintenance goes out to bid to local contractors, said Maggio.
“We don’t even have a wheelbarrow,” said Town Clerk Guy Tanza.
“Earlier this year, vandals dragged large boulders onto one of our roads,” said Maggio. “I had to call a farmer friend with a tractor to go out and move them. We don’t even have anything to mow the lawn with.”
The town does have a 1986 road grader, said Maggio, which is operated by the town’s part-time road supervisor, Mike Bills, who’s been doing the job for 16 years.
Maggio said she expects the excavator will be on next year’s warning, though the last time the highway equipment was up for a vote was in 2018.
“Ironically, this would have been the Town Meeting when the loan [for the excavator] would have been paid off,” she said, adding “In the July 2021 flood, we could have been better prepared or been able to act more quickly. We still have five areas of repair that need to be done on Putney Mountain Road.”
The board will discuss using American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase its own wheeled excavator, said Maggio.
During the meeting, those in attendance approved an operating budget of $179,262, with $133,438 raised through taxes. However, the town is awaiting a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency of about $180,000 for flood damage repair from July 2021. When that money arrives, the Select Board will return it to the taxpayers, said Tanza.
Voters also approved $18,000 for recycling, $6,571 for human services organizations around the county, $1,000 for Newfane Anew and $1,000 for Moore Free Library.
Voters did modify one article, cutting its contribution to Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategy from $1,590 to $500.