BURLINGTON — A candidate for Congress hosted a ‘Keep Vermont Safe’ discussion on law enforcement and related legislation, and the panelists made clear that they want reform.
Ericka Redic is a Vermonter, a member of the Libertarian party and she is running for the U.S. House. She hosted the Keep Vermont Safe workshop called “Crime and Punishment,” inviting a moderator and three panelists to discuss crime in Vermont.
“Many of us don’t recognize where we are these days,” Redic said in relation to the gun violence and homicides that have been occurring in Burlington. She commented on how Vermont used to be safer, and that’s why she agreed to host the event — to discuss how the state can return to a safer environment.
Keep Vermont Safe, a pro-police organization, asked her to host this event because she has “been on both sides … victim and perpetrator,” said Redic.
In 2001, she was drugged and sexually assaulted. After she reported the incident to the police, the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. She said because of that trauma, she became a drug addict and alcoholic.
In 2005, Redic was arrested and served time for stealing money from her employer to pay for drugs. She said she was grateful she got arrested and that the “police intervened in [her] addiction.” She has been sober for 13 years.
Michael Hall, executive director Vermont Police Coalition, took a close look at crime statistics in Burlington. Brady Toensing, former vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party and former senior counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice, discussed the impact of qualified immunity. Christina Nolan, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, went over the legislative tools law enforcement and prosecutors need to be successful. Christopher-Aaron Felker, Burlington’s GOP chairman, moderated the panel.
“If the statistics you’re about to see tonight alarm you, they should,” Hall said as he began his presentation. Between the years 2012 and 2021, five people were killed by gunfire in Burlington. So far in 2022, three people have been killed by gunfire. There has been a significant increase in gunfire incidents in the past year alone.
In areas where the law hasn’t been enforced, Hall said the ”criminal element” will take advantage. “A good start to curtailing crime in your city would be to voice your opposition to the people that have the discretion of whether or not these people are prosecuted and to what extent.”
Toensing defined qualified immunity in his presentation as “judicially-created affirmative defense that protects government officials when they are sued personally.” The courts decide through known facts and established rights if qualified immunity applies.
The Vermont Supreme Court has only had 12 cases involving qualified immunity in its history, he said. Immunity was denied in three, allowed in five, and four cases didn’t get far enough in the process for a ruling.
Nolan started her presentation by saying the police force needs to “get headcount up.” The lack of law enforcement officers has depleted the amount of specialty units and task forces, she said.
The ability to access new technology in law enforcement allows officers to work more efficiently. Nolan also wants more mental health, drug and violence treatment and prevention programs.
“It takes very little fentanyl for someone to overdose and die,” said Nolan. The amount of fentanyl it takes to kill the average person looks like about two grains of salt. Nolan thinks higher penalties for fentanyl-related crimes should be established.
She called Vermont’s current bail law a “catch and release system.” Nolan said money should be taken out of the equation if someone is at risk of flight or a danger to the community. No bail should be set and the perpetrator should be held until trial.