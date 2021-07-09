BURLINGTON — A man on supervised release for conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and heroin pleaded guilty shortly after arraignment Friday on charges he left Vermont to facilitate the sale of almost five ounces of methamphetamine.
According to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, Jahlil Marsh was sentenced in 2016 to an 80-month sentence of supervised release on drug charges for a 2014 arrest in Burlington.
He was taken into custody on June 2 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. On July 9, Marsh, 30, of Manchester, N.H., pleaded guilty to the charges but now faces one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to documents received from the Keene, N.H., Police Department, Marsh traveled to Keene from Burlington on May 7 to sell 31 grams of methamphetamine. Little did Marsh know, he sold the $700 worth of drugs to an undercover agent from Homeland Security Investigations.
Then, on May 12, Marsh arranged for his brother to sell another $2,000 worth of drugs to the same person, which resulted in the arrest of Kassim Marsh.
In 2014, the Marsh brothers were two of six people busted in Burlington and charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base. In 2016, they pleaded guilty in a federal court house in Brattleboro and received their sentences of supervised release.
According to an affidavit filed by KPD Det. Donald Lundin, the KPD became aware of a narcotics investigation into Jahlil Marsh after it was contacted in February by Homeland Security in Burlington about a message sent to a payment app registered under the name of a Keene resident. The message, which HSI received from "a source of information," referenced a sale of fentanyl/heroin.
In May, the undercover agent contacted Marsh and asked about buying $700 worth of methamphetamine.
On May 6, the agent went to Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Keene but the delivery never arrived. That same day, the agent was directed to go to Home Depot to obtain the drugs before being redirected to the parking lot of Jersey Mike's Subs, where the exchange was made.
The agent arranged another purchase, this time for four ounces of methamphetamine, and on May 13, received the drugs from Kassim Marsh. Once the sale was finished, Kassim Marsh was taken into custody. Jahlil Marsh was later arrested on June 2.
In a motion for detention filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, Marsh should remain behind bars pending trial because he has committed a crime while on supervised release and also left Vermont to do so.
"Significantly, Marsh committed his prior federal offense while on state probation following a controlled substance conviction in New Jersey in 2013," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig. "Marsh’s return to drug trafficking while on federal supervised release shows that even robust supervision has not deterred or prevented him from reoffending."
According to an inmate population list for the Cheshire County jail in Keene, Kassim Marsh has been there in custody awaiting trial since May 13. Kassim, also 30 and also with an address listed in Manchester, N.H., was charged with sale of a controlled drug.