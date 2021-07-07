RUTLAND — A Vermont woman who once claimed she should be named the executor of the estate of a woman who owned the Hetty Green Motel in Rockingham was told Wednesday to stop filing frivolous lawsuits.
“In light of her history of filing groundless lawsuits, [Kimberly] Crosson is warned that future frivolous filings in this District may result in a filing injunction,” wrote Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont.
An injunction would prevent Crosson from filing any further complaints.
In March, Crosson filed 18 complaints against various state agencies, including the Department for Children and Families, the Vermont State Police and the Attorney General’s Office. Also named on the complaints were Bellows Falls, several local attorneys, Windham Probate Court, Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor, Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Peter Welch and the Devil.
“District courts have the power and the obligation to protect the public and the efficient administration of justice from individuals who have a history of litigation entailing vexation, harassment and needless expense to [other parties] and an unnecessary burden on the courts and their supporting personnel,” wrote Crawford.
Crosson had previously filed a number of complaints in Windham County and the U.S. District Court, including against the Reformer, FACT-TV, the Bellows Falls Police Department and the state of Vermont. Crawford dismissed those cases in 2020 without prejudice, meaning Crosson could refile, which she did in March, naming a new group of defendants.
Quoting from previous decisions in other courts, Crawford noted it’s the responsibility of the court to protect its ability to carry out its constitutional functions “against the threat of onerous, multiplicitous, and baseless litigation.”
Thus, wrote Crawford, the court may prohibit an individual from filing new actions in the venue when he or she “abuse[s] the process of the [c]ourt to harass and annoy others with meritless, frivolous, vexatious or repetitive [filings].”
After the new complaints were filed, Crawford dismissed them, but gave Crosson an opportunity to amend her filings. Crawford warned her however, that if she didn’t file by June 25, he would close the cases.
“To date, no further filings have been received,” wrote Crawford. “Consequently, these cases are [dismissed].”