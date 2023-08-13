BRATTLEBORO — Crossroads, a food trailer offering authentic Hispanic and American street food, moved to the parking lot in front of the Black Mountain Inn on Putney Road to raise its profile.
Jeremy Dancosse, owner of Crossroads, said the name comes from his desire to serve all different types of foods in the future.
"I don't want just one style of food," he said. "I want all kinds."
Crossroads opened April 15 at the Sunoco off Exit 4 in Putney. Previously, Dancosse served food at events using a grill and a pop-up tent.
Friday was the last day of Crossroads being in Putney. Dancosse said he had anticipated more customers from the highway, however, he ended up mostly getting local residents picking up food.
His hope is to increase business in the new spot.
"Most of my followers are in Brattleboro," he said. "So it just made more sense to have it happen out there."
Dancosse counted about 700 Facebook followers on the Crossroads page. He said a lot of people enjoy the flavor of his food.
Tortas are one of the biggest sellers. They're made with a Portuguese roll, mayo, refried beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, cream and salsa.
Burritos, tacos, elote, burgers and breakfast sandwiches also are on the menu.
"All of my stuff is house made," Dancosse said. "The ingredients for my meat are all made in house."
In the food industry for about 18 years, most of his background is in fine dining. He was educated for culinary arts in Houston.
"But I always had a love for Hispanic food," he said.
He would try Hispanic food from different places then add ingredients to develop his own recipes. Seeing a lack of options for authentic Hispanic food in the local area, he decided to offer it at Crossroads.
More than two years ago, Dancosse moved from Houston to Brattleboro.
"I love it here," he said. "It's a great place to have a family."
Dancosse was born in Houston and moved to the Burlington area when he was 9 years old, then went back to Houston after high school.
In 2004, Dancosse met his wife Maisie in Brattleboro. He was staying with his family for about a year-and-a-half. Maisie and her family are from Mexico.
Dancosse said he always knew he was going to move back to Vermont. Before opening Crossroads, he worked for Echo Restaurant & Lounge in Brattleboro.
Dancosse said he experienced challenges getting the food trailer up and running. At times, he wondered if he would be able to even open.
In the future, he wants to offer different items on the menu. He suggested the possibility of adding different kinds of burgers and fried waffles.
Dancosse said he's not interested in opening a restaurant.
"It's just hard to hire," he said. "It's just more expenses, more heartache, more headache."
He described being more comfortable with a smaller operation and only being reliant on himself. Eventually, he'd like to hire someone to help and get a food truck to travel to events.
Maisie, who helps with marketing and organizing the business, called her husband "the mastermind" behind the cooking. She looks forward to tapping into a larger population with the new location.
"Putney Road has heavy traffic," she said. "You have people coming from all directions."
The business moved Saturday. Electricity came Sunday morning.
"Moving a trailer of that magnitude is very tricky," Maisie said. "It's not meant to be moved around very often. It definitely took some work. We're hoping it's well worth it and will pay off."
The plan is to have a grand opening Wednesday. Maisie said she hopes people stop by and enjoy the food. She described the environment as family oriented.