HINSDALE, N.H. — A Brattleboro, Vt., man attempting to drive a stolen John Deere lawn tractor to a hospital in his hometown was ordered held in jail pending a mental health assessment.
David Guadalupe was taken into custody Thursday after a slow-speed chase on several roads in Hinsdale, including on Route 119 in front of the Hinsdale Middle/High School.
The investigation began at 6:30 a.m., when Detective Lt. Melissa Evans and Officer Victor LeClair responded to Route 63, also known as Northfield Road, to a report of a Nissan Leaf off the roadway.
“The vehicle appeared to have gone off the road abruptly, [and] the registration plates had been ripped off the front and rear of the vehicle,” wrote Evans. “There was corn scattered on the ground and an ear of corn within the vehicle ...”
A check of the vehicle identification number revealed the Nissan belonged to a couple residing in Townshend, Vt. It was later reported as stolen from the parking lot of a business in Brattleboro, wrote Evans.
A short while later, while waiting for a tow truck, Evans and LeClair received a report that someone was driving a lawn tractor with a mower deck on the wrong side of Prospect Street.
“The calling party ... reported that there was totes strapped to it, and that several things were falling off,” wrote Evans.
Evans then learned the driver had turned the tractor on to Rolling Hill Drive, and “things were still falling off the tractor.”
When the officers approached the tractor in their cruiser with lights flashing, Guadalupe “waved for us as if he was telling us to pass him.”
Evans used the cruiser’s loudspeaker, ordering Guadalupe to pull over. Instead, he turned onto Brattleboro Road, also known as Route 119, and began heading toward the school.
“Our speed was approximately 10 to 15 mph while continuing to attempt to have [Guadalupe] stop. At one point, we pulled close enough to hear David, and he advised he was just going to the hospital.”
Evans again ordered Guadalupe to pull over.
“[Guadalupe] continued driving, and then began to throw things from the tractor onto other people’s property as he continued to elude our attempts to stop him,” wrote Evans.
Guadalupe then veered into the opposing lane, stopping the tractor, only to jump back on.
LeClair attempted to pull in front of the tractor to cut off Guadalupe, but he was able to spin around quickly with the tractor’s tight turning radius.
“It’s a John Deere after all,” wrote Evans.
Guadalupe drove the tractor through the Hinsdale school area and then back onto Prospect Street, where the officers in their cruiser, with the help of a tow truck driver, were able to force Guadalupe off the road.
Guadalupe attempted to flee on foot and refused orders to stop.
“He stated he was trying to get to the hospital and was raising his arm, which was wrapped in cloth material,” wrote Evans. “He was given ample warnings prior to running. I deployed my Taser and knew immediately that only one prong hit [Guadalupe]. He continued to run, and was Tased once more. This landed him on his stomach.”
That still wasn’t enough. Guadalupe scrambled to his feet and attempted to flee again but was tripped up by the tow truck driver.
Guadalupe continued to resist, wrote Evans, and, with the help of the school resource officer and an officer from the Chesterfield Police Department, was taken into custody.
When Guadalupe was arrested, he was wearing tight white pants and a floral top that were later determined to belong to the owner of the Leaf.
During a search of his person, Evans discovered a set of keys, which turned out to belong the Hinsdale Highway Department.
Evans learned that the tractor is owned by the town and valued between $3,500 and $5,000.
Bob Truesdell, Hinsdale’s highway superintendent, told Evans that Guadalupe allegedly gained access to the highway building by breaking a window.
Truesdell said that before stealing the mower, Guadalupe attempted to start a skid-steer and when that failed, a bulldozer, which also failed.
In addition to the missing tractor, Truesdell noted several items missing, including $1,300 worth of town trash bags, a calculator, sales slips, gloves, a portable radio and all of the keys.
Later, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., Guadalupe told Evans he had been using heroin with a friend the day before.
Guadalupe was arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene on Friday afternoon.
Assistant County Attorney Eleanor Moran told the court that Guadalupe, who was born and grew up in Brattleboro, has a criminal record in Vermont going back to 1999, with convictions for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, disorderly conduct, violations of probation, burglary, unlawful trespass, receiving stolen property and larceny.
She noted that it appeared Guadalupe had stayed clear of the law since 2014, when he committed a number of different crimes at a number of different locations.
Moran also told the court that Guadalupe is a suspect in a recent burglary at Rescue Inc. on Canal Street in Brattleboro, and that several days ago he injured himself by jumping off a bridge, also in Brattleboro.
Drew Hazelton, chief of operations for Rescue Inc., confirmed Guadalupe broke into Rescue Inc. but was chased off by staff before he could steal anything. The Brattleboro Police Department is investigating the incident.
It is unknown at this time why Guadalupe jumped off the bridge.
Guadalupe’s public defender, Alex Parsons, told the court that Guadalupe had confided to him that he has a substance use problem and an undiagnosed mental illness.
“In the last few days, it seems that things have gone quite, quite bad for him,” said Parsons. “He recognizes that there are problems and that he wants help ...”
So far, Guadalupe has been charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
Other charges might result from a continuing investigation, said Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj.
“He went on a mini-crime wave,” said Rataj of the allegations. “His crime spree might have actually started Wednesday night. We don’t think we’ve found all the damage he’s done yet. We’ve contacted people who didn’t even know they’ve been burglarized.”
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 to include details from the police affidavit and Guadalupe’s arraignment in Cheshire Superior Court.