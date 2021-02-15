BRATTLEBORO — Kurt Daims is unhappy about the political climate in Brattleboro.
“We have good people on the Select Board but they take too much power. They assume themselves to be good people and they assume themselves to be judicious but they’re capricious and they dominate the town too much and they dominate the RTM [Representative Town Meeting].”
He’s running for one of the two one-year terms on the Select Board in the March 2 election. Other candidates are incumbent Daniel Quipp, Jessica Callahan Gelter, Evan Chadwick, Rikki Risatti and Jackson Stein. Gary Stroud’s name will appear on the ballot but he has dropped out of the race, citing a medical diagnosis.
Daims believes the Select Board should not be discussing its compensation, which had been done during the budgeting process as RTM articles were being designed for the warning and there had been a call from the community to consider making the figures higher. He said Town Meeting members are responsible for deciding the pay.
Citing the town charter, he said RTM “shall fix and from time to time may alter the number of members, the manner of their selection, the terms of their office, the compensation if any, and any other duties and functions.”
Daims believes RTM should be more involved in setting the agenda for the annual meeting and making other decisions for the town. He also has advocated for allowing Town Meeting members to bring forward unwarned proposals earlier in the meeting instead of at the end, when the risk of losing a quorum increases.
Brattleboro Common Sense, which Daims serves as one of its directors, proposed an emergency declaration involving ordinances aimed at addressing climate change in 2019. He said the board wanted the sustainability coordinator to consider such items even though the newly created position hadn’t been filled yet.
Daims recalled being enthusiastic when Daniel Quipp was elected to the board because of his environmentalist views.
“I think he understands people but he needs help,” Daims said.
Daims recalled Brandie Starr, whose term is expiring and isn’t seeking re-election, wanting the board to fully approve a recently released community safety report commissioned by the town, then the board decided to “gratefully” accept the report and ask town staff to consider how recommendations could be implemented. He said Starr “had the right idea,” agreeing with the need to bring a greater sense of urgency to issues.
While fully supporting the report, Daims said he wished a police officer could have served on the Community Safety Review Committee appointed by the board to help facilitators come up with recommendations.
“But their idea was these are marginalized people, let’s make them comfortable, let’s make it about them,” he said.
He disagrees with Board Chairman Tim Wessel, who feels it would be dangerous to disarm officers for certain calls or patrols, a recommendation in the report that was part of a proposal brought forward by BCS before the review process began and in the works for several years.
“We could be taking on more of these important issues, the important issues of our time like police reform and reparations and progressive taxation,” Daims said. “The Select Board is sometimes just a little bit slow.”
He said he feels comfortable walking around town “but for women, minorities and especially young Black men, it’s a little touchier when you come across a police officer.”
The report made him more aware of how marginalized community members aren’t feeling safe. It’s not just in Brattleboro, he said, but all over the United States.
Daims also sees the $750 stipends for Community Safety Review Committee members as potentially helpful in making the case for paying board members more in the future. He has promoted the idea at previous Representative Town Meetings.
Recently, Daims suggested to town officials that rooms in his home where BCS is headquartered could be rented to allow police officers to live in the community. He said the spaces have been made available to political activists in the past.
“I want people to feel at home in their community,” he said. “I want people to see police as their neighbors. They’re just regular people. The sharing attitude’s got to begin somewhere. Getting rid of the guns is a good start to getting people to see police as regular people, not as threats.”
Daims said the security deposit proposal, which passed in a 3-2 board vote and limits what upfront costs a landlord can charge a tenant, was “a good idea” but he later heard what he described as a strong argument against it. He worries that the ordinance will cause landlords to raise rents to guard against the risk of losing payment of last month’s rent.
It’s an example of something Daims feels should have gone to RTM. It’s also similar to a new proposal his group is trying to push on rental reform.
Once a moratorium on evictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Daims foresees many people moving here from big cities. He said eviction control and restrictions on raising rents are needed because landlords will be motivated to get tenants out if they have renters who will pay more.
With legislation in Vermont allowing political candidates to get on ballots without signed petitions due to COVID concerns, Daims is upset there isn’t the same protocol for the public to propose ideas. It’s up to select boards whether to allow articles to get on without petitions.
Asked about the March 2 ballot article to see if the town should allow retail sales of cannabis, Daims said, “that’s fine.”
“I think you got to let people choose some things for themselves,” he said, adding that he believes the state is allowing big business to control the industry.
His group pushed for a 2012 referendum on a bond for projects to upgrade police and fire stations in town. He said BCS “arguably saved the town $2.7 million or more.”
Daims expressed frustration with wastewater treatment plant improvements in 2011, which he felt were too expensive, and how the board hasn’t yet acted to convert all municipal electric accounts to Cow Power, a move pitched by his group and supported as resolution at RTM in 2018.
“All they need to do for that is to make one phone call to Green Mountain Power to change 113 electricity accounts,” he said of the program that has the company paying farmers for energy produced on Vermont farms at the request of customers as a way to promote renewable power.
The project is scheduled to come up at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, which was warned after the interview.
Worried about the state of civil discourse, Daims lamented over a counter demonstration to a Trump rally held downtown in June. He said supporters of the former president had a right to go “unmolested” but the event turned into a shouting match.
“That’s a sign we went past fairness,” he said. “We need to have a good respect for the other side. We’re showing people we don’t have that and that’s a really big thing.”