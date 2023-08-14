WILMINGTON — Last year across the United States, 65 dams were removed, freeing up more than 430 miles of brooks, streams and rivers.
Three of those removals included two remnant dams on the mainstem of the Connecticut River, one in Guildhall and one in Colebrook, N.H., and the removal of one obsolete dam on the Ompompanoosuc River in Post Mills/Thetford, accomplished with the assistance of the Connecticut River Conservancy.
On Friday, the CRC was in Wilmington with partners from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the town, putting in a bridge over Beaver Brook on Hall Road and preparing to take down a dam.
"This marks the 21st dam removal/fish passage project that we’ve done since 2014," said Ron Rhodes, CRC's interim executive director. "Generally speaking we do two or three each year."
Since 2014, a total of 421 miles of river habitat have been reopened in the Connecticut River watershed.
CRC works with private landowners, towns, energy companies, and other owners of these structures to raise money for removal and/or replacement.
"Here we took out a four-foot culvert and we're putting in a new 40-foot bridge," Rhodes said. "During Irene, this whole road and the bridge that was here was flooded and the town had to install an emergency replacement that's been here for 12 years."
For a number of days after Tropical Storm Irene, the four households on Hall Road were stranded until a temporary bridge could be installed.
Fish and Wildlife staff from the Conte Wildlife Refuge and the National Fish Passage Program performed the culvert removal and installation of the new bridge and Joe Saladino, a local contractor, is performing the dam removal and installing a dry hydrant.
The dam on Beaver Brook, a tributary of the Deerfield River, is privately owned and is about three miles upriver from its confluence with the Deerfield River. It was made with earth, rock, concrete and rebar and there is also evidence of timber cribbing.
"The historic preservation work that we did was unable to find the reason why the dam was built," said Rhodes. "It could have been just someone creating the pond."
Funding for the $350,000 project came from the state of Vermont in the form of a Clean Water Block Grant and a watershed grant and from the Flood Resilient Communities Fund. Through the Vermont Community Foundation, CRC also received funding from the Deerfield River Enhancement Fund.
"For years, back in the 1800s, damming New England was the thing to do," said Philip Herzig, a biologist with Fish and Wildlife. "But within the last 20 years, we've started to think about the resources in a little different manner. When you're removing dams you are actually restoring the river to its natural, pre-dam conditions so that it can handle flooding, and it makes it more resilient."
The dam removal will increase water flow, water quality, and oxygen levels for aquatic organism health and will allow access to cold water habitats for native Brook trout.
"We're building these projects also for resiliency for the next big storm," said Dave Sagan, a private lands biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service. "We now have 10 times the capacity versus the undersized, four-foot culvert that was here before."
"The new channel will be have floodplain benches which we'll plant with willows and dogwoods and alders," said Rhodes, "so it'll be back to sort of a stream type wetland instead of a pond."
CRC had also planned a dam removal in northern New Hampshire this year, but due to high water from summer rains, that project has been postponed until 2024, said Rhodes.
"Our other big restoration project this summer is an Irene fix, a floodplain restoration project in Plymouth," he said.
"There are 15 dams on the Connecticut River, 12 of which are hydropower projects, and over 1,000 smaller dams on its tributaries," states the CRC's website. "Fish have been deeply impacted by centuries of dam building, particularly anadromous species like American shad, sea lamprey, blueback herring, alewives and Atlantic salmon that return from the ocean to spawn in our rivers. Migratory fish populations plummeted due to the construction of these structures, but have begun to rebound as a result of successful fish passage projects."
For more on CRC's projects, visit www.ctriver.org/our-work/reconnecting-habitat-for-fish.