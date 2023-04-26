BRATTLEBORO — Police found a dead body in a wooded area off Black Mountain Road.
At about 10:40 a.m. Monday, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a report of a body in the woods, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Upon arrival of police and EMS, it was determined that the individual, who had been camping in the area, was deceased.
The 45-year-old white male has been identified by police. His identity hasn't been released yet.
Police said initial investigation did not uncover any signs of suspicious activity or public safety concerns. Investigation is still underway.
Brattleboro Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance Service, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home assisted police with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to notify the police department.