MONTPELIER — Walgreens Pharmacy has been granted another month to respond to state regulators’ allegations that it violated state staffing regulations, closed stores without advance notice and continued billing customers who could not access their prescriptions.
Eric Covey, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jim Condos, said the Illinois-based pharmacy giant, which operates 32 stores in Vermont, has been given until August 20 to file a response to the complaint lodged by the state Office of Professional Regulation.
That office operates under the Secretary of State’s office. It governs the conduct of professionals from accountants to well drillers — 51 professions in all.
The complaint alleges that a number of stores, including locations in Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Wilmington and Manchester, closed without notice and without informing the state.
It also claims that several stores operated without a managing pharmacist, in violation of state law; that Walgreens continued billing consumers when stores were closed; and that consumers were left scrambling to access needed medications, often having to pay out of pocket because the company had already billed their insurance for medications they could not access.
The allegations include an incident in Manchester in which a minor was given an incorrect refill dosage of a medication, causing serious side effects.
The complaint was filed June 21, and by statute, Walgreens had until July 21 to respond. Walgreens sought the extension, which Covey said was not unusual.
Once Walgreens responds, Covey said, a legal discovery period will follow.
“If the case is not resolved via a stipulation and consent order, the Board of Pharmacy will hold a hearing,” Covey said in an email. “At that hearing the State will have to prove the allegations in the specification of charges.”
The complaint asks the Board of Pharmacy to consider discipline up to and including revoking the company’s license to dispense medication in Vermont. Its locations constitute one-fourth of the pharmacies in the state.
The company declined comment at the time the allegations were made public.