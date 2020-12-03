WEST DOVER — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Deerfield Bar and Bottle managing partners Lindsay Derr and John Verrochi ended up deciding to open a business here.
Originally, Derr is from Charlotte and Verrochi is from Boston. The couple lived in Miami for about 10 years and came to stay at Verrochi’s family’s second home in the local area when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We came up for a vacation and never left,” Derr said with a laugh.
In Florida, Verrochi was planning to open a nightclub. Derr worked at a hotel, which announced it would be closing for a long renovation project during the pandemic.
When they arrived in Vermont, the couple kept driving by the vacant space at 131 Route 100 before Verrochi went and looked inside. Previously, the property next to Valley View Saloon was leased to Honora Winery and Vineyard as a tasting room.
“It was just a shell,” Verrochi said. “There was nothing here. It was just an empty room.”
The couple spoke with the landlord, Adam Levine, then crunched some numbers. They figured the town could use a business like theirs and fell in love with the area in the meantime.
Derr said they signed the lease in August and began renovations in mid-September. They opened in November. They operate under a liquor license classified for restaurants.
With no apres ski offerings this season at Mount Snow due to the pandemic, Verrochi anticipates picking up some of that business. And if services needed to be limited in a state shutdown, he expects to continue with deliveries and pickup orders.
“Our industry’s just getting crushed,” he said, “but we love what we do. We wanted to continue to do it. This seemed the best option for us.”
The couple would like to hire local people later on and share their knowledge of the business. Their work experience and travels informed some of the choices they made when brainstorming the new venture. They had talked over the years about what they would do differently if it were up to them.
Derr said every surface in the space was painted or stained. Her paintings hang from the walls.
The couple built the bar and shelves themselves. Derr said the bar top came in three 10-foot slabs from the same tree in Hadley, Mass.
Antique and salvage shops were combed for other decor.
“A lot of this stuff we tried to upcycle and repurpose,” Verrochi said.
“It gives it a lot of character,” Derr added.
The couple described having fun while trying to make the space unique and feel like home. In the process, they also got to know local and regional business owners in the area.
Verrochi anticipates the shop will focus on French and Italian wines while also carrying what the clientele calls for. The plan is to host wine tastings and other events in the future.
“With the beers, meat and cheese, we want to keep it as local as possible,” Verrochi said. “Because Vermont and western Massachusetts and upstate New York, they’re known for their dairy farms, their agriculture. Then the craft beer in New England is, in my opinion, second to none and Vermont is at the forefront of that.”
Derr’s crafts, such as soap and necklaces, also are available.
Hours are still being worked out but the business isn’t expected to be open Mondays and Tuesdays. Deliveries are available to residences in Dover and parts of Wilmington.
While acknowledging that most of the revenue will be generated from second homeowners, the couple wants to have a welcoming space for locals and operate with hours that offer a spot for local restaurant staff to come hang out after their shifts.
Verrochi believes the community will see an influx of new people coming to live locally when the mountain opens. He said he’s a “big skier” — he once drove from Miami to British Columbia and back to partake in the sport, a feat that travelmath.com estimates to take about 100 hours roundtrip. Derr said she might give skiing a try this season.
The couple is engaged and had plans for a wedding but the pandemic and opening the business pushed it back by a year.