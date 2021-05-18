DOVER — Thanks to a generous electorate that overwhelmingly approved an amendment from the floor at annual Town Meeting, Deerfield Valley Rescue will get $10,000 more than it requested.
“That doesn’t happen by ballot or anywhere else,” Moderator Rich Werner said at the end of annual Town Meeting on Tuesday at the Carinthia base lodge at Mount Snow.
Earlier, Royal Wilson proposed the amendment that would pay Deerfield Valley Rescue $30,000 instead of $20,000. She said she thinks “so highly of the rescue squad.”
“I know you are in a fundraising mode,” she said.
Bobby Maynard of Deerfield Valley Rescue said the group makes funding requests based on the number of calls in each community. Dover and Wilmington are asked to come up with $20,000, he said, because they have the largest call volumes.
“Obviously COVID has affected everybody,” he said. “It’s affected us drastically. Our call volume has been down because of COVID.”
The majority of the group’s income comes from transport fees, Maynard said. While the group received loans and funds throughout the pandemic, he said more money would be helpful. He suggested it could go toward paying employees and volunteers, and fleet maintenance.
Wilson initially suggested pushing the figure up to $50,000, however, Town Clerk Andy McLean said the amendment would need to be germane. He said if the funding significantly differed from what was warned for a vote at the meeting, that might have prompted someone to show up who did not.
“In order to be germane,” he said, “the amount you raise it by needs to be somewhat less than doubling.”
Werner agreed with the assessment but said he would do some research and bring back an opinion for next year.
A second amendment to give slightly less, $25,000 altogether, failed before the $30,000 was approved.
Other articles easily passed, including funding town officer stipends, town operations with about $2,133,882; the highway budget with about $1,499,237; the equipment fund with about $500,000; the paving fund with about $600,000; and the building fund with about $80,000. Town expenses as approved add up to slightly more than $2,000 than what was raised last year for the same purposes.
The first and only other amendment offered and approved involved funding for Dover Free Library. McLean said he was not sure why the figure printed on the warning in the annual town report was wrong “but I did put the town report together.”
“The good news is the real number is less,” he said.
The library is set to receive $222,239. On the warning in the report, the figure was $222,728.
Voters also approved providing $20,000 to Support and Services at Home and $3,372 to Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies.
More than 40 people were counted at the beginning of the meeting. Big windows were opened to allow air in and out, and two chairlifts could be seen by audience members who were seated spaced out from one another.
Even though the federal and state governments have relaxed masking requirements for vaccinated people, Werner said guests of the ski resort are still required to wear masks. Facial coverings muffled voices when speaking into microphones but there were efforts to ensure everyone could be heard when addressing the crowd.
Werner noticed some new faces in the room. Dover saw an uptick in new residents during the pandemic and a few people raised their hands when asked if Tuesday’s annual town meeting was their first. Werner gave away relish and pickles from West Dover-based Lyman’s Specialties to those who correctly answered trivia questions related to meeting rules and town history.
When a voter suggested having the annual meeting at night so more people could attend, Select Board member Joe Mahon noted Tuesday’s meeting only took about two hours.
“Maybe we should look at doing it in the evenings,” he said.
Turnout is a “perennial problem” in many towns and two professors who researched the issue found that changing the time did not have much of an impact, McLean said. He suggested the best way to boost attendance is to have something controversial on the agenda.
Because of COVID this year, he said, “we kept it as minimally controversial as possible.”
“I think turnout today is pretty amazing given COVID and everything that’s gone on,” he said.
McLean said that like other towns, Dover could have allowed voting to be done by ballot only this year, but town officials decided to stick with the in-person tradition of voting from the floor. He thanked residents for coming out.