BURLINGTON — Two more people linked to a major drug house operation in Brattleboro have pleaded not guilty in federal court for their part in an interstate crack cocaine distribution ring, which includes one member charged with killing a rival dealer.
Addyson T. Morgan, 26, and her boyfriend, William A. Roy, 38, both of Brattleboro, had their U.S. District Court arraignments delayed until Wednesday to allow them to recover from withdrawal.
Morgan, who was brought into court in a wheelchair, and Roy, who put his head down on the defense table, each said under questioning from Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle that they were well enough to go forward with the hearing Wednesday afternoon.
They denied a one-count federal indictment that charges them with knowingly and willfully conspiring with others in Vermont and elsewhere to distribute crack cocaine between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said in court that the drug conspiracy actually had been running for about a year, but the grand jury indictment only focused on a 17-day period.
The case is part of an ongoing crisis that Brattleboro and many communities are seeing with out-of-state drug dealers -- often violent -- coming to Vermont to set up shop for their illegal operations. Fuller had noted in court papers earlier that the five people publicly identified as part of the conspiracy have been in the drug business for up to two years in Brattleboro and that they have operated from at least four residences: 84 Linden Street, 14 Birge Street, where a homicide happened, 33 Oak Street and 135 Elliot Street.
Doyle agreed with a request by Fuller that both Morgan and Roy be detained as risks to flee and for being dangers to the community. Fuller filed detention motions indicating that neither could be trusted to show up in federal court and both would likely continue their drug trafficking.
The motions noted Morgan and Roy have manipulated state courts in Vermont when it comes to getting released and when violating conditions of release. Morgan and Roy found themselves in a different world in federal court, which takes pre-trial release as a significant issue.
Court records show Morgan and Roy were staying at an apartment at 84 Linden Street in Brattleboro and both served as crack house greeters for prospective drug buyers stopping by, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives following an Aug. 17 raid with the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Michael White, 39, of Brattleboro faces a felony charge for allowing his apartment to operate as a drug distribution center, court records show. White, who had a signed rental agreement for the Linden Street apartment, is charged with allowing the unlawful storing, distributing or using of controlled substances at the residence, the ATF said in court papers. He pleaded not guilty.
Roy and Morgan, and sometimes White would answer the door when potential drug buyers arrived at the apartment, the ATF said. They said the greeter would then report the order to two Hartford, Conn. teenagers who came to Vermont to deal drugs.
White had allowed Elias J. Lopez, 18, and Jayden G. Rios, 17, to stay in the lone bedroom at the apartment in exchange for drugs he needed, the ATF said. White used a couch, while Morgan and Roy slept on an air mattress at the apartment, records show.
Lopez and Rios had between 20 and 30 drug customers each day stopping by the apartment to make buys, the ATF affidavit said.
After the drug orders were taken, the greeter would go to either Lopez or Rios with the request, the court affidavit said. Lopez or Rios would weigh the drugs on a scale, secure the drugs and either turn them over to the buyer personally or provide them to the greeter to complete the sale, court records show.
Lopez has denied federal charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs in Windham County in August. The government also wants Lopez, also known as "Louis" and "Joey" to forfeit $12,2023 in cash and a Glock 9-mm pistol that were seized during the raid.
Fuller said he also was involved in three controlled buys in February, but has not been charged with them yet.
Lopez also is awaiting arraignment in state court on a felony charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tamico "Mack" Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., reportedly a rival drug dealer. Williams was found fatally shot on the kitchen floor with a handgun next to him in a ground floor apartment on Birge Street the night of March 30, state police said.
Williams and friends had come to Brattleboro the day of the homicide to try to set up their own drug business, state police said. The plan was to try to find "licks" or "Feens" meaning drug users to sell drugs to in the community, but the day ended in the fatal shooting.
Five 9-mm casings were found on the floor and one more outside, police said. One witness reported about a dozen people were at the apartment when Williams, also known as "Olney" was shot, state police said.
Lopez was 17 years old at the time, but turned 18 three months later.
Rios has not been charged in federal court in part because U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest would need to petition the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. to prosecute somebody under age 18. Rios could face a state prosecution, but that would likely be in Family Court because he is considered a Youthful Offender and there are no juvenile jails in Vermont.
State court breakdown
Court papers note both Morgan and Roy were arrested on the federal drug sale charges while continuing to sell drugs because of a long-running breakdown in the state court system. Morgan and Roy have long records, which include failing to abide by court orders and not following court-ordered conditions of release and probation terms, records show.
The criminal records for both Morgan and Roy show they were arrested in April 2022 for drug dealing, for some unknown reason they never appeared in court for arraignment, Fuller wrote. Morgan was arrested on felony charges of sale of fentanyl and cocaine, while Roy faced two felony counts of sale of fentanyl and one count of sale of cocaine, along with heroin and cocaine possession and theft, records show.
Neither defendant appeared in state court for those criminal charges, but Roy got arrested again in June 2022 for two sales of fentanyl and one sale of cocaine -- all felonies, court records show. By September 2022 Roy was charged with violating the conditions of release and returned to the community. He was arrested again in November 2022 for violating conditions of release and was soon back in the community, records show.
The ATF initially arrested Morgan as part of a raid on Aug. 17 at the Linden Street apartment, but she asked for medical attention, Fuller said in court appears. Morgan was brought to a hospital where the medical staff said she would be admitted. Morgan waived her right to be brought to U.S. District Court immediately and the federal agents left the hospital. They soon learned that Morgan left the hospital against medical advice, Fuller wrote.
When investigators arrested Morgan again this week on the new indictment, she was inside another apartment where there was clear evidence of drug use, Fuller wrote.
It appeared defense lawyers John-Claude Charbonneau for Morgan and Robert S. Behrens for Roy would not contest detention because no pre-trial release plan had been developed for the court. Yet when Charbonneau said he would not contest detention, Morgan interrupted him. Morgan said she wanted to be released and sent to live with her mother.
Fuller objected, noting the mother's residence had not been inspected by a federal pre-trial service officer. She noted Morgan's long criminal record and several charges pending. Morgan also has been selling drugs while on pre-trial release for the state, Fuller said. She said crack cocaine, a firearm and considerable currency were found during the raid.
"The evidence is extremely strong," Fuller said.
Doyle noted that Morgan has a long criminal record that includes felony convictions for burglary in 2016 and escapes in 2016 and 2017.
As Doyle closed the joint hearing, the two defendants, who sat at adjoining tables with their lawyers, offered each other an "I love you." The U.S. Marshals Service then took Morgan back to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington and Roy to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Doyle gave the defense lawyers 60 days to investigate the case and file any pre-trial motions.
Last week Fuller painted a bleak picture of multiple shootings both in Vermont and Hartford, Conn. that appear linked. In filing her motion to detain Lopez, Fuller wrote two men died as part of a street corner shooting in Hartford during the early morning hours of Aug. 11.
Fuller wrote that more than 100 rounds were fired and some shell casings at the Hartford scene indicated at least one firearm used in that shooting had also been fired during the homicide on Birge Street on March 30 that Lopez is facing.
Fuller said in a second case, investigators test-fired a 9mm firearm seized from 84 Linden Street in the past month and a preliminary examination showed it was the same weapon used in three other “shots fired” shootings in Hartford, Conn. in the past year.