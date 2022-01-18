BURLINGTON — An investment firm that promised to help Koffee Kup Bakery dig out of nearly $15 million in debt told a federal court that a class action suit filed against it by former employees should be dismissed because "it would be unfair, unreasonable, and inconsistent with traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice ..." to allow it to continue.
According to documents filed in Vermont federal court, American Industrial Acquisition Corporation and KK Bakery Holding Acquisition Company are Delaware entities, do not own interests in any Vermont companies, and do not and have never owned any shares in the holding company that purchased Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread in Brattleboro and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.
Because of these facts, wrote the attorneys for AIAC and the holding acquisition company, Vermont courts have no personal jurisdiction over the two named defendants.
In addition to American Industrial Acquisitions Corporation and KK Bakery Holding Acquisition Company, the other named defendants include the three bakeries, Koffee Kup Distribution and KK Bakery Investment Company.
The dismissal request was filed solely on behalf of AIAC and the holding acquisition company.
On April 1, 2021, G2 Capital Advisors, serving as "the exclusive financial advisor" to Koffee Kup Bakery, announced Koffee Kup Bakery had "successfully completed a transaction with American Industrial Acquisition Corporation."
In the news release, Hubery Aubery, identified as the owner of KUPCO, the parent company of the three bakeries, described AIAC as "the right investor ... with deep ties in Vermont industry."
On its website, AIAC is described as "A global acquirer of industrial companies" with a portfolio of 78 manufacturing and distribution sites and more than 8,500 employees in 24 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia with annual revenues exceeding $1.6 billion.
Its portfolio includes Champlain Cable in Colchester and Vermont Aerospace Industries in Lyndonville.
Twenty-five days after the transaction, employees at the three bakeries arrived to work to find themselves locked out of the bakeries and out of jobs.
On April 30, a former Vermont Bread employee filed the action, arguing AIAC and its six co-defendants had violated the federal WARN Act because they failed to give employees at least 60 days advance written notice of termination.
"Although many promising avenues were explored that we were cautiously optimistic would have allowed Koffee Kup to survive, those efforts have now been exhausted without success and Koffee Kup no longer has sufficient capital to continue operations," wrote Jeff Sands, a "turnaround specialist" and senior advisor to AIAC, in the WARN notice.
Sands, of Dorset Partners, wrote he was unable to provide an earlier notice to the state "as we were uncertain of the success of the efforts that we have been making to continue operating. Earlier notice of this unfortunate outcome would have been premature and would have jeopardized those very efforts."
In an affidavit filed with the court, AIAC founder Leonard Levie stated that contrary to the allegations in the class action suit, "AIAC did not acquire any shares of the holding company that purchased Plaintiff's employers."
Levie, in the affidavit filed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he lives, stated AIAC "does not and has never owned any shares in Koffee Kup Bakery, Inc., Superior Bakery, Inc., Koffee Kup Distribution LLC, or Vermont Bread Company."
In addition, he stated, "AIAC does not maintain, own or operate any business facilities in Vermont."
Levie also noted that the holding acquisition company "has no employees in any state, including Vermont ... has never had any employees, including Plaintiffs ... did not acquire any shares of the holding company that purchased Plaintiffs’ employers, and does not and has never owned any shares in VBC, SBI, KKB, or KKD ... . Importantly, KKBHAC also does not maintain, own, or operate any business facilities in Vermont."
In their opposition to dismissing AIAC and the holding company, attorneys for Matthew Chaney, Nadine Miller and Arthur Gustafson and "all others similarly situated," wrote the court does have jurisdiction because of the actions of AIAC and the holding company.
"[T]he facts ... show that both AIAC and Holding have sufficient contact with Vermont, as they have voluntarily injected themselves into business in Vermont," wrote the attorneys for the plaintiffs. "AIAC ... arranged for the purchase of Vermont-based ... Koffee Kup."
And while AIAC "is studiously vague about who actually became the owner of the shares," wrote the attorneys, it is clear that AIAC was deeply involved in the negotiations and the purchase and that it developed a "turnaround plan" for Koffee Kup.
Documents submitted to the court by the plaintiffs' attorneys also demonstrate that AICA worked with KeyBank, Koffee Kup's primary lender, deciding on ways to cut employment-related costs and securing the resignation of Koffee Kup’s CEO.
"Then, when the plug was pulled leaving employees without work, AIAC was — at the very least — involved in that decision if not indeed ... the decision maker itself, and was involved in notifying the state of Vermont (though, as alleged, the notice was unlawfully late and insufficient). ... [I]t is not at all unreasonable to expect them to defend themselves in Vermont for the alleged violation of federal law that took place in Vermont and in which they are alleged to be complicit as parts of a single employer."
The suit was filed by Thomas P. Aicher, of Cleary Shahi & Aicher in Rutland, in collaboration with Lankenau & Miller in New York City, The Gardner Firm in Mobile, Ala., and the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice in Detroit.
AIAC and the holding company are being represented by Langrock Sperry & Wool in Burlington.
As far as the holding company is concerned, wrote the plaintiffs' attorneys, "the only reason Holding exists at all is that it was created as part of the mechanism for the purchase of the Vermont-based Koffee Kup family. ... Holding had no Board of Directors of its own, and ... all decisions about Holding were made by AIAC."
In June of last year, Flowers Foods purchased the assets of Koffee Kup for $14 million. Of that, KeyBank received $7.6 million, the Vermont Economic Development authority received $213,000 and Continental Indemnity, an insurance company, got $84,000. The remainder of the assets are in the hands of Linda Joy Sullivan, a Dorset accountant appointed by a Chittenden Superior Court judge as dissolution receiver.