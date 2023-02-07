BRATTLEBORO — Dick DeGray is ready to get back to the Select Board table.
“I have demonstrated throughout my years my commitment to our community and I love our community,” he said. “And you know, sometimes, it’s like a rollercoaster. Sometimes, we’re doing OK. Sometimes, we’re not doing OK. When we’re not doing OK, we need to look at why we’re not doing OK and you can’t be embarrassed to talk about why we’re not doing OK and what we can do to make it better, and that’s an every-day discussion.”
DeGray served on the board from 2006 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016, and is known for his contribution to beautification efforts downtown. He also was on the Brattleboro Union High School Board in the 1990s.
In the March 7 election, he’s running against incumbent Elizabeth McLoughlin for a three-year seat. DeGray said the longer term would allow him to “look at things a little harder and a little deeper,” and give him “a better rhythm for the budget process.”
Regarding the split between the town and Rescue Inc. contracting for emergency medical services, DeGray said he’d like to have “all the information from both sides but I’m not sure if I do.”
“I think that is a real tragedy to our community — both are great organizations,” he said. “You know I’m just perplexed how this got to this stage.”
DeGray questioned whether there were personality conflicts or monetary issues. He recalled no issues for the former when he served on the board.
DeGray said he supports the fire department — he was on the board when the project to upgrade police and fire facilities was approved by Representative Town Meeting — but worries about the implications on taxes if Brattleboro runs EMS on its own. He described being very concerned about not having a mutual aid agreement in place with Rescue, which is stationed in town.
“We need to make sure that bridge is gapped and that we get over the issues that have caused this rift between two fine organizations,” he said, adding that the AP Triton report commissioned by the town talks about how quality of service isn’t an issue. “It’s about being able to get to the people who need assistance in a matter of minutes because it could be life or death, and certainly I won’t be happy with mutual aid coming out of Keene (N.H.) or any other town, because it could be me having the heart attack.”
DeGray expressed frustration with heading into the third year of putting money into the Community Safety Fund without setting up guidelines. The fund had come as a result of the town’s Community Safety Review process in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Unlike McLoughlin, DeGray doesn’t support adding a police substation to the Transportation Center downtown.
“I think that is a colossal waste of money to have an office where somebody is sitting in it,” he said, wanting instead to have an officer or officers patrolling the streets.
He’d also like to revisit the possibility of having a social worker on the force.
In May, DeGray asked the board to consider adding cameras downtown. He said they would give the understaffed police department “another tool which can help them.”
DeGray called what he sees as a lack of movement on issuing a request for proposals for updating cameras in the Transportation Center “a slap in the face to the business community.” Merchants approached the board with concerns in November and at other meetings.
“I’m not sure if there weren’t cameras already in the Transportation Center that were not functional that the board would have agreed to put cameras in,” he said. “I also think that we should think about possibly selling the Transportation Center. It could alleviate a lot of issues for the Parking Fund.”
To help with the housing crisis, DeGray is proposing the town look at municipally-owned buildable lots that aren’t on the tax rolls to see if they could be sold to developers for $1 with certain stipulations such as stabilized rent for a number of years. He said the sales would need to be approved by Representative Town Meeting then the town could try to assist with associated development fees.
DeGray is suggesting the town create tax stabilization agreements to encourage the creation of housing like it does for businesses.
“There are things we can do on the local level,” he said. “I’m certainly not in favor of rent control unless you can freeze budgets.”
He also proposed applying about $500,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to a housing assistance fund the town has to help spur more housing.
DeGray said the board needs to look at keeping its costs down. He noted the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget features the highest increase, 3.9 percent, in years.
DeGray expressed concern about adding a new staff position, an employee who will manage social media and the town website, as it’s “a residual cost.” He also questioned the need.
“Could we have contracted this service out?” he said.
While supportive of the project, DeGray said he’s “really disappointed” the board opted against using some ARPA money for the proposed upgrades to recreational facilities up for a bond vote at annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
Regardless of whether he wins or loses, his hope is to get a big turnout this election.