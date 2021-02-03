Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.