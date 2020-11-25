WINCHESTER, N.H. — Police Department helped hand out nine Thanksgiving meals made by Serial Grillers LLC to residents on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Lindsey Nutting, owner of Serial Grillers LLC, in Winchester, said she asked Police Chief Mike Tollett for names of some families that could use extra help because she wanted to give back to the community. The meals were loaded onto a bus that was donated for the event by Winchester All Children Cared for, Educated, Supported and Successful.
Delivering meals
