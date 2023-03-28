Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather. Purchase local photos online.
Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., resident and Library Trustee candidate Leslie Frank fills out her ballot at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., resident Bob Lance leaves the voting booth at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., resident Carole Vogeley leaves the voting booth at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., resident Carole Vogeley leaves the voting booth at the Chesterfield Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Ballots are placed into the proper slots at the Chesterfield, N.H., Polling Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The election was postponed from March 14 due to weather.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Some New Hampshire towns cast their ballots on Tuesday after a two-week weather delay from the March 14 snowstorm that caused heavy snow and fallen trees, and left many residents without power.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.