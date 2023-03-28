Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Voting in New Hampshire

Some New Hampshire towns cast their ballots on Tuesday after a two-week weather delay from the March 14 snowstorm that caused heavy snow and fallen trees, and left many residents without power.

