WINDHAM COUNTY — Democrats in Windham County celebrated a resounding victory in Tuesday's legislative election, winning all of the contested races in the southeast corner of the state except for one that featured only Independent candidates.
For the two Windham County Senate seats, Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim beat out four other challengers. Tim Wessel, an Independent from Brattleboro, came in third place. Brattleboro Republicans Rick Morton and Rick Kenyon respectively placed fourth and fifth. Mark Coester, an Independent from Westminster, was last.
"It was a well fought campaign by all," Harrison said. "I do appreciate the opponents for defining the boundaries and representing an important part of the electorate."
Harrison, who worked as a municipal manager in communities, and Hashim, a former State Police trooper who is now reading the law to become an attorney, campaigned together for the seats vacated when Jeanette White retired and Becca Balint ran successfully for U.S. Congress. Unofficial results on the Vermont Secretary of State's Office website show Harrison had 10,958 votes or 20.15 percent of the share and Hashim had 9,988 votes or 18.36 percent of the share.
Harrison said she will serve not only those who voted for her but those who opted for someone else or did not vote at all. She thanked her family, especially her husband and former Brattleboro town manager Peter Elwell, her daughter who created her campaign website, and her daughter's partner who designed the graphics. She also expressed gratitude to friends in the community who helped her.
During the campaign, Harrison went to each of the 19 towns in the county. She said she has "a great appreciation for how different towns are from each other."
"I think it's important for us to all know that they are intentionally different from each other and will stay individual, and the state needs to treat them as individuals," she said.
Hashim said "it feels great" to be elected but acknowledged how "there's still a ton of work that's in front of us."
"While I'm extremely excited, I know there are still families out there who are working two or three jobs to make ends meet," he said, noting also the need to address climate change and opioid addiction. "The work really is just getting started."
Hashim said he looks forward to staying in contact with local communities to make sure state policies are helping as many people as possible. He encouraged people to reach out to him at naderhashimvt@gmail.com.
"I want to thank my opponents who made sure that they asked hard questions and helped in the process to make sure people were really paying attention and listening to all the different perspectives," he said.
Morton said he's glad he ran for Senate.
"The results are not totally unexpected but I think we laid a foundation for future growth, and we want to do that," he said of the Windham County Republican Party. "We will be back."
Speaking as chairman of the county party committee, Morton said, "I think we had a good slate of candidates. We did better with the number of active candidates than I've ever seen."
Morton has been chairman of the committee for about eight years. He said he's proud of the people who ran for office and he's encouraged by them.
Wessel thanked supporters, donors, family and friends.
"Coming in a strong third of a field of six is nice, but you don’t win anything when it’s a 'vote for two' situation," Wessel, who serves on the Brattleboro Select Board, said via Facebook. "The voters have spoken, and that’s democracy."
Wessel congratulated Hashim and Harrison, thanking them for "running clean and issue-focused campaigns."
"I have no doubt that they will do their best for Windham County — a place that I have grown to love even more through this process of campaigning," Wessel said. "The more I learned about our residents’ needs and hopes, the more convinced I became that our Legislature needs more Independent voices, and I hope to provide one of those voices some day in the future."
Wessel said the number of votes he secured confirmed for him "the yearning of folks for more candidates who are connected to their communities, dedicated to serving constituents, and who value real people over party politics."
"I will continue beating the drum to reject polarization for the sake of winning votes, and not allow Vermont to become like so many other parts of our county," he said.
WINDHAM-1
Democrat Sara Coffey won a third term to represent Guilford and Vernon in the Windham-1 House district, defeating Republican Nancy Gassett 1,335 to 690.
“I ran an honest campaign with a positive message for the future of our two towns, and I am proud that voters responded to that,” Coffey stated in a news release Wednesday morning. “With the help of our many volunteers, we focused on neighbors talking to neighbors about what our community needs from their representative in Montpelier. I’m incredibly grateful to all the volunteers that worked so hard to help me win this race — they were truly the backbone of this campaign.”
Coffey said she will continue to focus on issues such as strengthening the rural economy with innovative approaches to workforce development, job creation, and support for small businesses and working people by increasing access to high speed internet, improved cell service, and affordable housing, childcare and healthcare.
WINDHAM-2
Facing off against another Independent, Laura Sibilia won reelection to the Windham-2 district.
"This is a time of tremendous challenge and any time in my life that I have seen tremendous challenge, I have seen that there has been tremendous opportunity," she said. "I am looking forward to working hard with folks around the state to try and make sure our towns, our rural places in particular, are able to participate in opportunity and create opportunity."
In Tuesday's election, Sibilia carried 1,068 votes to George Wilson's 454. She took in 220 votes to Wilson's 137 in Wardsboro where Wilson lives, and 503 to his 162 in Dover where she lives. The district also includes Jamaica and Stratton.
Wilson could not be immediately reached.
Sibilia said she was excited to see another Independent candidate — Jed Lipinsky, a logger from Stowe — win a House race after the retirement of two Independents.
"It's really great to see so much interest," she said. "It's always good when voters have choice. I saw there were a lot of choices around the county. Contested races, I always think, are better for the voters."
Sibilia said she sees a need to better inform candidates about campaign finance laws and provide general support for Independent candidates about campaigning norms.
"It is great to see so many other Independents starting to run but it's really important to engage," she said, describing how she was "a little disappointed" by a lack of campaigning and participating in forums.
Sibilia gave Wessel credit for running for state Senate.
Sibilia said she's glad to see Tristan Roberts, a Democrat and neighbor in the Deerfield Valley, elected to replace John Gannon for the Windham-6 House seat.
"It's good to see him doing so well," she said.
WINDHAM-3
Democrats Leslie Goldman of Rockingham and Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster were easily reelected Tuesday in newly-drawn Windham-3, trouncing their Republican and Independent challengers.
Goldman was the top vote getter in the five-way race for two seats with a total of 2,300 votes in the three-town district. Bos-Lun was second with 2,139 votes, according to unofficial tallies by the Secretary of State's office. Goldman, a retired nurse practitioner, had 32 percent of the vote, while Bos-Lun, an educator, had 30 percent.
Coming in third were Tyler Austin of Westminster with 831 votes, fourth was Bonnie Depino with 683 votes; both are Republicans. In last place was Independent Ryan Coyne of Bellows Falls with 346 votes.
Goldman was at the Rockingham polls when they closed and heard her vote totals, before heading to the Windham County Democrats party at the Stone Church in Brattleboro.
Bos-Lun said she was gratified to be reelected.
"I enjoyed meeting voters in Rockingham, Brookline and Westminster, going door to door with my district mate Rep. Goldman, and with Senators-elect (Nader) Hashim and (Wendy) Harrison," Bos-Lun wrote in an email late Tuesday.
"I heard from many of the need for affordable and accessible housing, workforce challenges, climate concerns and needs in schools," she said.
"I look forward to working on these issues in my new district and appreciate the support of voters in my new district. There were big differences in the candidates running for office and I am grateful to live in a community that shares my values of prioritizing people and planet," she said.
The Windham County delegation will work hard to move Vermont forward in important ways, she said.
During the 2022 reapportionment, the boundaries of the district were changed, adding all of Westminster to the Rockingham district, and moving Grafton, Athens and Windham to other districts.
WINDHAM-4
Longtime state Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, swamped his Republican challenger during Tuesday's general election, with more than 77 percent of the vote.
Mrowicki beat conservative Republican Lynn Kuralt in his hometown of Putney 951-197, and also beat her in her hometown of Dummerston, 810-253.
"It's very humbling and I'm pleased. It was an incredible turnout," he said, noting that voter turnout was especially strong, at about 60 percent in a mid-term election.
Mrowicki said he had campaigned hard, to try and meet as many people as he could.
"I'm always trying to get together with people," he said.
The Windham-4 district was changed during reapportionment, from a two-member district that included the town of Westminster, to a single-representative district.
Mrowicki, 68, has been a member of the House since 2013.
Reached Tuesday night at the Stone Church in Brattleboro, Mrowicki said he was happy to be returning to Montpelier to represent Putney and Dummerston.
He said Kuralt tried to make the race about abortion rights, and he criticized what he called "a glossy mailer" she sent out on the issue.
He said the district remains strongly in favor of "women's reproductive freedom."
He said Kuralt did not report any financial contributions that would have paid for such a mailing, which he estimated would cost in the thousands of dollars.
"We're thinking of filing a complaint with the attorney general's office," he said, about the lack of financial reporting by Kuralt's campaign.
He said that his top issues are the economy, climate change and addressing justice issues.
WINDHAM-6
Tristan Roberts, of Halifax, secured his first term in the Vermont Statehouse, defeating his opponent, Republican John Lyddy of Whitingham, 1,203 to 658.
Roberts said he was impressed by the turnout in the three towns.
"Voters I spoke with at the polls might disagree on solutions, but overall they agreed that our next representative should work on access to housing, quality education and constitutional rights," he said. "With all the energy voters showed today, and the hunger for solutions, I am optimistic about what we can do by working collaboratively with our residents, towns and our Legislature."
In Halifax, Roberts received 256 to Lyddy's 152.
In Wilmington, Roberts received 605 votes to Lyddy's 272.
In Whitingham, Roberts received 342 to Lyddy's 234.
WINDHAM-7
Emilie Kornheiser was reelected to the Vermont House for Windham-7, easily defeating Republican challenger Terry Martin.
"I'm looking forward to returning to the statehouse and continuing to serve our extraordinary community," Kornheiser said. "I want to keep working for a government that really feels like it is for us and by us, and have Brattleboro be a place where people can really make it work."
Kornheiser received 1,210 votes to Martin's 428.
"I feel incredibly honored that voters have continued to put their trust in me over these past four years, and I'm going to have the opportunity to do that again," she said. "I hope that after the election, I'll continue to have opportunities to connect with folks in Brattleboro about what's working for them and what isn't, and ways we can work together."
Martin, a former state police trooper who ran as a Republican, said his party "wanted to get some names out, our republic being a multiple party, I was asked to put my name in." He didn't campaign against Kornheiser.
"Amazingly, my name pulled 428 votes last I checked, against her 1,210!" he said in a message response to the Reformer. "I thank those who saw my name and voted for me!"
WINDHAM-8
Mollie Burke, the Progressive/Democratic incumbent for Brattleboro's Windham-8 district, defeated her Republican opponent, Rikki Risatti, by a vote of 1,444 to 163.
Burke, who's been in the Statehouse for 14 years, said she is honored to serve Brattleboro again.
"I went to just about every street campaigning and I met wonderful people," she said.
Burke, a member of the House Transportation Committee for all 14 years, said she wants to focus on electrifying the state's transportation system.
She'd like to see a clean car resolution in Vermont, similar to one passed in California that calls for all cars sold in the Green Mountain State to be electric by 2035.