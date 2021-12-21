BELLOWS FALLS -- Workers were back at 66 Atkinson Street Tuesday, working to complete the demolition of the former historic Methodist church.
The major demolition of the 1830s building started on Monday, and on Tuesday the first floor still remained, with major piles of debris inside the building's footprint. An excavator transferred debris to large debris containers, and then began tearing down the first floor.
An employee from Hodgkins & Sons Inc. of Walpole, N.H., said they expect to be on the scene for the rest of the week, completing the work.
The building, owned by the town of Rockingham since August, was in a serious state of disrepair.
The town awarded the low bid contract to demolish the structure to Hodgkins & Sons Inc.
The future use of the land at the corner of Atkinson and School Street Extension has yet to be decided.
School at the neighboring Central Elementary School was moved to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.
Central Elementary Principal Kerry Kennedy gave members of the Rockingham School Board an update on the day's demolition Monday night, from the perspective of the school, and she said it is a good thing school was placed on remote for the two days since access to the school was limited to only via Church Place.
