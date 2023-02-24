WESTMINSTER — Supporters of Bellows Falls Union High School Principal John Broadley plan on demonstrating in his support on Monday, the day that the School Board has planned a special meeting to discuss future leadership at the school.
Parent Samantha Dunn-Simonds said Friday that a student walkout Monday afternoon in support of Broadley has been abandoned, since there was concern that it would reflect poorly on Broadley, who has been principal at the union high school for the past two years. Instead, students will demonstrate before and after school.
Two weeks ago, members of the Bellows Falls Union board said they needed a community discussion about what direction people want the school to head, before administration starts the process of hiring a new principal. The school district already has received applications for the job.
Last month, Broadley wrote a letter to the board, saying he would not be seeking another contract after the current one expires at the end of the school year. The board voted to approve what was viewed as a letter of resignation, but since then Broadley has told his supporters he was pressured to step down.
“There will NOT be a walk out as far as I know. It was decided it would just make Mr. Broadley look bad and it would be used against him by the Board and the Superintendent,” Dunn-Simonds wrote in an email Friday.
Earlier, students strategized online about the potential walkout.
“Even if it is a class where you need to put your phone in a caddy, we will CALMLY walk to the library or go outside through the front doors depending on the weather,” wrote one student.
“Make signs!!!”
“Even if you do not like our current principal we need to all participate in showing our respect and standing up for Mr. Broadley because our school will end up going to complete and total (expletive deleted). This is a PEACEFUL protest, our school and our education depends on us all,” the message stated.
Meanwhile, an online petition drive in support of Broadley on Change.org had gained more than 1,000 signatures.
Dunn-Simonds, who has a daughter at the school, said students are organizing to picket outside the school on Monday, before school. “They will also be handing out flyers to students as they come into school and leave school on Monday to hopefully get more students at the Monday night’s meeting,” she said.
Picketing also will happen on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. prior to the board meeting, she said.
The flyers will have suggestions for write-in candidates for the Rockingham seats on the board, she said.
Dunn-Simonds said her former employer is allowing her to use his equipment to print the flyers for the students.
“I will be handling all the printing at Marchica Law Office and no ... school supplies or school equipment will be used. Attorney Marchica is allowing me to use his equipment as support for Mr. Broadley, as his three children all went through the high school with Mr. Broadley being a part of their high school years,” she said.
“I will compose an email at some point today to every member of the School Board, asking them to ask Mr. Broadley to withdraw his letter and offer him a contract to return,” she said.
Broadley, 63, has worked at the school for more than 20 years, first as a special education teacher, and then as coach and athletic director, and assistant principal for many years. He took on the top job when Christopher Hodsden retired in 2021 after 16 years as principal.
He has remained silent at two public meetings where community members praised and supported him. He has not returned messages left by the Reformer.
Since then, many teachers and community members have rallied to support Broadley, saying he is part of the Bellows Falls community, and that he had personally helped many students navigate a difficult time in their lives.
Dunn-Simonds, along with Julie Torres, a foreign language teacher at the school, organized a community meeting Wednesday evening to strategize, and the ideas about Monday’s demonstrations came out then.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas said he would not comment on the news about a potential walkout and demonstration.
Former board member Jack Bryar of Grafton will facilitate the Monday meeting.
Bryar stepped down last year after serving on the board for 20 years, “off and on.” He said Monday’s meeting would be the first time in more than 20 years that the community would get together to discuss the role of the principal and what’s wanted from the high school.
“What do people want the high school to be?” Bryar said. “What do they want the principal to do to make the school better? They haven’t been asked that for 20 years,” he said.
The meeting is slated to begin Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.