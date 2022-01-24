WEST DOVER — A passerby reported a house fire at Someday Road on Monday morning.
West Dover Assistant Chief Mike Hescock said the call came in at about 7 a.m. Firefighters arrived to a fully involved house fire and by about 9 a.m., they were getting it under control.
No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be inside at the time of the fire. The cause has not yet been determined and fire officials were unsure if state fire investigators would be called.
Hescock said due to the ice, transporting water to the site was a challenge.
On scene were the East Dover, NewBrook, West Dover, Whitingham and Wilmington fire departments, and Rescue Inc.