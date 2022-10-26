BRATTLEBORO — Faculty are noticing a positive shift in the atmosphere at Brattleboro Union High School.
Noah Ginsberg, social studies teacher at BUHS, described "significant progress" since his start with the school last year.
"Student behavior is noticeably better than last year," Ginsberg said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday. "There are fewer students cutting classes. Hallways are clear during class time. All this allows teachers to focus on their job, teaching and inspiring students."
Ginsberg is part of a council formed to address faculty concerns, operational adjustments and other issues affecting the district. Cassie Damkoehler, interim principal, sees the council as a way for her to get feedback from "important stakeholders."
Having three administrators at BUHS handling the job of four is not sustainable, Ginsberg said, giving them credit for doing "an exceptional job, which is a testament to their dedication and leadership."
"They deserve our praise and more support," Ginsberg said. "The response to recent events has been handled in a way that has brought our school community together."
After the school reported having two drug overdoses in which students received medical care and a report came out in the Commons detailing allegations against Principal Steve Perrin, who has been out on paid administrative leave since September, school-wide assemblies and gatherings were held to discuss issues with students.
Perrin and his employment status did not come up at Tuesday's meeting. Superintendent Mark Speno told the Reformer the School Board will be providing an update.
A job for an assistant principal position at the school has been posted.
"We've had some applicants apply and withdraw for a variety of reasons," Damkoehler said. "I think it's a challenging time of year to find somebody that is not under contract."
Since the chemistry between the current administrative team is so good, Damkoehler said, she wants to be very intentional about the hiring.
BUHS Restorative Justice Coordinator and council member Mike Szostak said after "a really tough year" last year, a survey in which 80 percent of faculty responded resulted in action steps for this year. The list included creating staff-led committees for making key decisions for the school, collaborative decision making with administrators, and staff-led meetings rather than just administrator-led meetings.
"Every one of those we've made progress on," Szostak said.
Having worked at the school for 16 years, Szostak said, he has never seen an administrative team that has "gotten us so involved — faculty, students — in just trying to make the best decisions for our school. I'm really proud of the way it's been going."
As the "restorative justice guy," Szostak sees himself as a barometer of the school. Last year, he received more referrals than ever before. This year, he said, he's had far fewer. And those that he does encounter are "much less critical, much less really traumatic events, fights, and things like that."
"For me, my barometer says things are better. They truly are better," he said.
Andrew Parsons, math teacher at BUHS and council member, said staff continue to look at "the ethics and teaching boundaries" generated by the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
"A group of us were trained in it," Parsons said, explaining how the topics come up in trainings.
Szostak said staff are putting more of an emphasis on diversity and equity, and have requested the focus.