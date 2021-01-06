WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, described his experience of the invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump demonstrators on Wednesday, and expressed determination to continue certifying the results of the presidential election.
“We can’t let this stop us from doing our job,” he said.
In a conference call from a secure location to which Welch and other members of the House had been evacuated, Vermont’s lone representative said he did not know the whereabouts or condition of Vermont’s two U.S. senators, Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders.
“I don’t know and I’d like to know,” he said. “They’re good friends. I hope they’re safe.”
Sanders’ son, Levi, tweeted this message at about 3:30 p.m.: “I just spoke with my father and he is ok in the midst of this insanity and ugliness.”
The man directly responsible for the chaos of today is Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power – including insurrection and inciting violence. Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 6, 2021
At about 4:30 p.m., Leahy also tweeted: “Safe with other Senators. We are eager to get back on Senate Floor when safe and resume the certification of the election. I applaud President-elect Biden’s remarks a few moments ago.”
January 6, a day of infamy for our democracy. We have experienced a grave and unprecedented challenge. Yet, within hours, we will rise up and validate the free and fair election of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 7, 2021
Protesters had also intruded onto the floor of the Senate chamber, Welch said.
Welch said he first noticed something was wrong when the security staff from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and majority leader Steny Hoyer moved from the back of the chamber and removed them from the House chamber.
Then there was a lull, before there was more commotion outside the chamber and an announcement that protesters had made it into the Capitol.
“I was very very surprised that protesters were able to get into the Capitol,” said Welch. “This is criminal conduct.”
Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021
After another lull, members were told to get their gas mask and lie behind their assigned seats.
In a video Tweet during the intrusion, Welch said “We were just told that there has been tear gas in the rotunda and we’re being instructed to each of get gas masks that are under our seats.”
Update from the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/7SF5vnPGeQ— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021
At one point, the mob — who he called criminals — assaulted a set of heavy wooden doors to the House. Capitol police piled what they could find in front of them. Welch said he saw what he called some type of implement breach the wood of the door.
“We were all in fear for our safety,” he said. “I had literally two capitol police officers right in front of me with guns drawn.”
Eventually, all the House members were evacuated safely — before the protesters finally intruded into the chamber.
Welch blamed President Trump for inciting the protestors. The president had been urging his supporters to believe it would be a stolen election before the vote even occurred.
“He is anti-democratic and authoritarian in his conduct,” Welch said of the president who, he added, has been fomenting “division, anger and bitterness.”
Welch said he would support removing Trump right away, but with just two weeks to go before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, he did not think another impeachment was realistic.
“It’s terrible, it’s absolutely terrible,” Welch said. “It it impeachable, but it’s not realistic.”
Welch said Americans have to find it “in our souls to find the means to revive our democracy.” He said the record turnout in the national election was a sign of hope as is the fact that Biden won the presidency by 7 million votes.