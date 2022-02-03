BELLOWS FALLS — Despite hearing complaints about the drastic change in plans for the old Bellows Falls Garage housing project, the Rockingham Select Board Wednesday signed off on revised grant documents for the Windham Windsor Housing Trust.
The housing trust in the past week has confirmed that it would be completely demolishing the 102-year-old building on Rockingham Street, rather than demolish most of the building and save the Rockingham Street Art Deco facade.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright was the most critical of the change during a meeting of the Rockingham Select Board, saying that the housing trust had gained the support of Rockingham and Bellows Falls officials and townspeople with a very different project. Now, she said, the trust the community had in the organization had been badly damaged.
The housing trust already owns two downtown affordable housing projects — the Exner and Howard blocks — and two years ago when the trust first unveiled plans for the Bellows Falls Garage, it said that it had been looking for another project in Bellows Falls.
In both the Exner and Howard Block projects, the housing trust rehabilitated old, rundown buildings.
Wright said she was concerned that the 27 new apartments that will be created by the new building would put more burden on village services, such as police and fire. “Where is the monetary offset?” she asked.
She said the lack of information was “shining a very harsh light” on the housing trust for failing to communicate about the changes.
As a result, she said, there was “a lack of transparency and a lack of trust.”
“We were lied to. We need closer scrutiny,” she said, noting that millions of taxpayer dollars were involved in the heavily subsidized project.
Peter Golec, the chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said that even with his lack of construction experience he had doubts two years ago about the housing project’s ability to renovate the old building and keep the facade.
“I asked if it was stable enough,” Golec said. “I know things change.”
Despite the problems, Golec said, “it needs to go forward.” Demolition on the building began on Monday.
While the housing project will pay property taxes to the town and village, the project will pay much less than a normal housing development since the trust pays based on income, Wright said.
Peter Paggi, development director for the Brattleboro-based housing group, said the organization was very disappointed that it hadn’t been able to use or save the unique building.
The Bellows Falls Garage was made out of concrete, one of only a handful of buildings made out of masonry material in the region.
Paggi said in the final analysis, the housing trust couldn’t find a subcontractor who was willing to take on the restoration of the facade, since many of the subcontractors who would have worked under DEW Construction were concerned about the safety of the facade once the building was demolished.
“We did have a plan; no one was willing to execute it,” he said. “The building was unique,” he said. “We hired the concrete experts.”
He said the first vision of the project came in 120 percent over budget, and the housing project lost a full year as it was forced to reimagine the project and go out to bid again.
Rockingham resident Susan Brace spoke in favor of the project, saying that the most important thing was creating more affordable housing for 27 local families.
Paggi shared an architect’s drawing of what the new Bellows Falls Garage would look like. “It will look identical to this,” he promised.
The housing trust is replacing the building on its same footprint but with a wood frame structure, but is re-creating the Art Deco facade.
The Select Board, despite three of the five board members saying they were disappointed with the housing trust’s decision, agreed to have Town Manager Scott Pickup sign off on its sub-grant agreement “and related documents.”
Pickup said later that the town had received a community development block grant from the state to help fund the BF Garage project, and he said the documents were just a “pass through.” The town received a $282,745 grant, and was allowed to add $10,000 for administrative costs, for a total of $292,745.
Pickup said the project had been through two successive town reviews once it was first conceived, in addition to a historic preservation review.
“Sometimes communications get lost,” he said.
Paggi said that street-level commercial space had been saved in the building, although access was not directly from the street but through the building’s vestibule.
“I’m pretty disappointed. They should have known it wasn’t feasible,” said Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who said the downtown Bellows Falls business community was disappointed with the lack of retail space in the building.
There is one rentable, commercial space, Paggi said.