BRATTLEBORO — It was a beautiful early spring day Tuesday -- strong sun, temperatures in the 40s, bluebird sky and mud.
But it was Valentine's Day, a day that should be brisk, or bone-chilling cold, and snow would be a romantic and fitting bonus.
Instead, a crew was dodging the mud and getting the historic Harris Hill ski jump ready for this weekend's international competition, the 101th anniversary of the event.
Jason Evans, the master of the hill preparations for the past 15 years, was calm in the face of the mud and warming temperatures. He was a man with a plan.
Crews groom the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro with a PistonBully Snow Groomer on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to prepare for the annual ski jump competition this weekend.
Even a forecast of rain and temperatures that could hit 60 later in the week didn't phase him.
He's got a plan; in fact, he's got several plans.
The saving grace, according to Evans, is that temperatures will dip into the low teens Friday night, and he said there will be dozens of people working on the hill that night to get it ready for the Pepsi Challenge competition on Saturday.
The Fred Harris Memorial Challenge jump, during which the famous winged trophy is awarded, is held Sunday.
Evans said that snowmakers have made plenty of snow. Remember the arctic weekend 10 days ago, with temperatures approaching 20 below zero?
That is when Evans' crew of snowmakers — Peter Clark, Glen Rosinski, Henry Ireland and Ian Clews — made tons and tons of snow. And tons and tons.
Evans smiles at the not-very-distant memory. Making snow when it's zero degrees out is best of all, he said. "We made a lot of snow that night," he said.
The snowmakers stockpiled snow for five days, starting on Feb. 1 and concluding Feb. 5, he said. "We even blew a few nights," he said.
Snow is at least 5 feet deep on the outrun of the ski jump and 2 feet deep over much of the jump itself. The finishing touches on the upper hill, or track, will be done on Friday night, he said.
"Our prep has to wait until it gets cold again," he said matter of factly. Usually, the finishing touches on the jump are done in time for the visiting ski jumpers to practice on Thursday and Friday, he said.
More than two dozen ski jumpers from four regions, from varying United States' clubs are competing, according to Melissa Gulotti, spokeswoman for Harris Hill. Those include jumpers from Alaska, Eastern, which is New Hampshire, Central, from Wisconsin and the Midwest, and Park City in Utah. There will also be European athletes from Norway and Slovenia, she said, for a total of about 25 jumpers.
Their practice jumping won't be possible this year, he said, and the event organizers have already cancelled a new, nighttime and lighted event, something they called "target" jumping.
There just wouldn't be enough time to get the hill ready, he said.
Helping preserve the surface is that the hill, located on Cedar Street, is protected from the afternoon sun, he said.
"The sun is what kills the snow," he said.
Friday night the temperature is supposed to drop to 14 degrees, he said.
"Everything will turn to ice, which is exactly what we want," he said.
This is the second year in a row that Harris Hill organizers have had to cope with out-of-the-ordinary temperatures, he pointed out, but Evans thinks it won't change long-term plans for the community event.
On Wednesday, a large snow groomer on loan from Mount Snow Resort was busy going up and down the 34-degree (steepness) of the jump, moving and smoothing, moving and smoothing.
Unlike in previous years, when the snow was blown at different locations up and down the steep hill, this year all the snow was made at the foot of the hill, or "out run," and has to be pushed and moved and packed into place.
The Piston Bully snowcat has to be back at Mount Snow for the weekend, he said, so Friday night a team of volunteers, wearing spikes or crampons, and armed with landscaping rakes, will start hand grooming the hill once the temperatures start dropping, Evans said.
He's thought it all through.
Sunday morning, on the upper track, the snow may be softened by the morning's temperatures, he said, but they can counter that with chemicals to make the snow "tighten up." At that point, he said, the snow is very saturated.
Evans never has ski jumped. Despite an early career as a competitive snowboarder, he has never been down the hill and said it doesn't call to him either.
He shrugs off the irony of a snowboarder meticulously getting a ski jump ready.
While Evans is focusing a lot of attention on the snow, the grounds of the ski jump was also getting attention.
Gene Wilcox, who works for Evans' construction company, was busy hauling wood chips from the event's stockpile for the vendor's field. A new layer of woodchips will be added, Evans said.
Evans got involved with the ski jump in 2006-2007, thanks to Harris Hill super volunteer Liz Richards. There was no jump in 2008 due to the condition of the jump, and then Evans' construction company got very involved -- rebuilding the jump in 2008-2009. He's been involved in getting the jump ready ever since.
Evans said in addition to the new location strategy for snowmaking, it saves time and manpower not having several different pumps, compressors and snow guns to set up and move.
The old system required a lot of manpower, he said.
Having the snow made at the foot of the jump required about two-thirds fewer people this year, he said. It also saves on fuel.
"You can't worry every day," said Evans, as he watched the large snow groomer go up and down the steep hill. "Even if it was going to rain inches, I don't think it would hurt us," he said.