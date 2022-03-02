BRATTLEBORO — Lana Dever, Deborah Stanford and Shaun Murphy will serve three year-terms on the Windham Southeast School District.
Dever beat Peter "Fish" Case in a 1,254-1,121 vote.
Stanford won a seat for Dummerston, securing 1,450 votes to Dave Wheeler's 446. In mid-February, Wheeler dropped out of the race and said he wouldn't be accepting the position if elected.
School Board member Shaun Murphy of Guilford, who ran uncontested, won reelection. He had 1,870 votes.
Stanford and Dever will be the first people of color to serve on the board.
Residents in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney participated in Tuesday's election. They also approved the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget in a 1,867-618 vote.
The results did not come in until Wednesday morning.
Outside in the parking lot of the American Legion where Brattleboro residents voted, Case campaigned in the cold.
"This is the process," he said. "This is why we show up. This is why we run."
Case said traffic at the polls had been "a little slow."
"I think a lot of people have voted in advance," he said. "We live in a great town that's super supportive and so the vibe's always pretty good here."
Dever said she campaigned outside for hours.
"It's exhilarating," she said about two hours before polls closed. "I'm excited. I don't know what's going to happen."
Dever had friends campaigning at the other polling locations in the district, which includes Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. She said she stayed in Brattleboro so she could go home and warm back up.
Board stipends were increased after a 1,748-677 vote. Board members will now get $7,000 and the chairperson will get $9,000.