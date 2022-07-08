Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

Before July 16, 2022, continue to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number will also remain live after the launch of 988. For more information, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988/faqs or https://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/sites/mentalhealth/files/doc_library/VT_988_Partner_Handout_0.pdf ,