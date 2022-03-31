BRATTLEBORO — Getting military veterans together regularly for free meals has been so successful in nearby Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities that organizers are giving it a go here.
“We’ve got about 10 sites in Western Massachusetts, one in Keene, [N.H.], and also several in Eastern Massachusetts, so the initiative is exploding all over the place, and you are the second out-of-state site,” Christopher Carlisle, founder and executive director of the Building Bridges Veterans Initiative, told a crowd gathered Monday at the American Legion Post 5 in Brattleboro. “The whole mission is to bring veterans and their significant people in their lives together to be a community, for us to express to you the incredible gratitude we have for what you’ve done for our country, and also to give veterans and veterans’ families and friends the opportunity to share in the experience of being veterans and to reflect on what it meant to you.”
Sandra Bryant of Swanzey, N.H., said she attended Monday’s dinner to keep her Navy veteran husband company and connect with other veterans.
“I support what they’re doing very much,” said Les Chadwick of Shelburne Falls, Mass., a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970, and former state commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Massachusetts in 1997 and 1998. He enjoys going to the meals in Keene, N.H., and Greenfield, Mass. “It’s great. Some of these people don’t have a meal like they’re getting here.”
Becky Mroczek of Northfield, Mass., attending Monday with her Air Force veteran husband, said the food is “excellent” and the stories would be good.
“It’s a great idea,” said Justin Thompson, the chef at the American Legion who prepared the meal. “I loved it. The more we can do for the veterans in our community, the better.”
About 50 people attended the meal. About one-third of them are locals, said Dave Finlayson, veteran and legion commander in Brattleboro.
“I can see this getting pretty big,” he said, adding that veterans like hanging out with other veterans. “If there’s any way to facilitate that, I’m all over that.”
The Building Bridges Veterans Initiative began about seven years ago. Dr. Robert Tortolani, a veteran medical officer who practiced medicine in Brattleboro for 44 years, championed the addition of the local dinner.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be the first Vermont site for Building Bridges,” Tortolani said. “And I have already seen that we have more people here than we had in the Keene site the last time I went there. So it’s fantastic to see so many new faces and so many veterans here, and their partners and their guests tonight.”
Organizers will eventually decide which day of the last week of the month to hold the meal, Tortolani said. He noted there’s a Tuesday morning coffee for veterans every week at the American Legion from 9 to 10 a.m.
‘It really took off’Carlisle, an Episcopal priest in Massachusetts, was approached by a bishop about launching a program for veterans. Initially, they looked at opening a transitional homeless shelter for female veterans, but it proved to be too expensive.
Having worked with people living on the streets in Massachusetts, Carlisle recognized the importance of providing meals and how they bring people together. He started the Building Bridges initiative in Northampton, Mass., and progress happened slowly.
Once the gathering grew to about 30 attendees, he said, “it really took off. And we have since experienced the same thing, which is that you really want to hit a threshold of 30 and then you have a viable community that is dynamic in the room and people’s comfort level increases, and people feel as though they can really share in one another’s lives.”
“The critical impetus for this is recognizing that veterans suffer significant social isolation,” he said. “They run an undue risk of suicide, you know. One in 20 veterans take his or her life every day.”
Chad Wright, associate director of Building Bridges, a veteran who is originally from Brattleboro and a 13th generation Vermonter, said the meals create a buzz among veterans that leads to establishing the next site. The new one came about after a meal launched in Keene that Brattleboro veterans attended.
Wright described the meals as “a way for [veterans] to come together as a community to talk about their service, to talk about their children and their grandchildren, and really create a positive atmosphere that veterans really thrive in.”
“The biggest thing for me is that we try and put on a meal for the veterans as a way of thanking them for what they’ve done for our country, and our safety and security,” he said. “And most of the time, the veterans end up thanking us. And for me, that’s always been so humbling for great American citizens to have done what they have done for us, to thank us, because all we’re trying to do is the same thing.”
Wright said through the initiative, nearly 100,000 meals have been served to veterans as of Monday.
“And we’re going to surpass that very quickly,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without community partners on a local level. We have a lot of in-kind donors that donate desserts and bread and local produce. We’re always looking for organizations, banks, car dealerships, places like that, to sponsor a meal and help us expand into other communities.”
Carlisle anticipates meals might be coming to Burlington and Norwich. He said it is important to add sites “organically.”
“Planting sites near other sites generates an ambient awareness of the initiative,” he said. “It also encourages circuit riders, which we love, people who go from site to site.”
Through the website at buildingbridgesveterans.org and its social media pages, the group is notifying people of the meals and ways to contribute to the efforts.