BRATTLEBORO — Turning Point of Windham County Executive Director Suzie Walker is stepping down to edit textbooks, work she has continued doing during her successful tenure at the recovery center.
Last week, the organization’s board of directors announced it would be seeking a new executive director.
“Suzie Walker has served as executive director for nearly 13 years and has overseen tremendous success and growth at the center,” Mark Carignan, board chairman, said in a statement. “This work includes the purchase and rehabilitation of the center’s permanent downtown home in 2014 and the expansion of recovery programs to include a Recovery Coaching at the Emergency Department program at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Project CARE coaching partnership with the Brattleboro Police Department, a Families in Recovery program, and a partnership with the Voices of Hope in Wilmington to expand rural recovery supports.”
Carignan credited Walker for having “rich partnerships with many providers and businesses to expand awareness of substance-use disorder and share the message of hope,” and “being a tireless and effective advocate for recovery and recovery services.”
A new director is anticipated to start early next year. Walker said she will stay with the organization “a while to ensure a smooth transition,” calling it a model that has worked well with other recovery centers.
Not intending to serve in a job like she has, Walker considers herself “an accidental nonprofit director.”
When she began at Turning Point, she had just started her own editing business and was driving to and from Boston once or twice a week, then working alone. A friend was volunteering at Turning Point at the time and suggested Walker help out because she had a flexible schedule.
“He was kind of relentless,” Walker said, recounting how she then met the chairman of the board who was impressed by her background of managing people and budgets. She joined the board a few weeks later.
When the first director left “very suddenly,” Walker said, the board decided to run the place on its own for a while to get things in order. At the time, the organization was struggling financially and Walker offered to be the interim director until the end of the fiscal year, eventually becoming the director.
Walker continued doing editorial work on textbooks over the years. It “satisfies a different part of me,” she said.
“I’m kind of a nerd,” she said. “I like to read things and learn things so it just kind of works for me.”
After the first downtown location, the organization moved to a spot near Exit 3. But that was deemed too far from downtown.
A task force explored different properties before ending up with the current spot at Elm Street, which had gone through foreclosure.
“We ended up getting this building for a song, bargain basement prices,” Walker said. “Then we spent a year refurbishing it and everything. It’s like this place has always been home. It’s downtown. It’s got the gardens.”
For the demolition and renovations, Walker fondly remembered the help of community members and contractors. She said the organization “never got the not-in-my-backyard stuff.”
When Turning Point left its first space, it was a day before Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011. Walker said disaster recovery money ended up helping with costs to fix up the property.
Her time as director also came at an “interesting point,” Walker said, as peer recovery models were beginning to take hold and recovery centers expanded in numbers.
Walker said her organization always placed a high priority on workforce development and training. A few years ago, the community started getting invites to trainings.
One of Walker’s favorites was called Trading Discrimination for Dignity, which sought to eliminate stigma. The goal of the trainings and events hosted by the group is to get the community to better understand their neighbors and coworkers with substance use disorder.
“I think we’ve moved the needle and been part of a lot of community discussions and panel conversations and things like that,” Walker said. “I think we have a community that’s very in tune with understanding when people are vulnerable and understanding that there are special supports needed sometimes to help people.”
Walker said since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the organization kept “re-inventing” its staffing model and some of its programming to adapt to changes.
Once she leaves, Walker expects she will likely take a break from recovery work for a little while.
“It has gotten to be very important to me,” she said, adding that she can’t “crank out textbooks all day long” and will need to interact with people in some meaningful ways. “But first things first.”
Over the next few months, the organization will be working on ways to reach even more people. Walker estimated about several hundred local people are served by Turning Point each year.
“We’re trying to explore based on feedback how Turning Point can serve more people because there are still some people in the community who feel that they don’t have a place to go if they are using,” she said. “Not everyone feels like this is the place for them.”
Recovery, Walker said, means different things to different people. That can include 12-step or faith-based programs, medically assisted treatment or moderation management.
“We want to listen to what the community says,” Walker said. “Project CARE is something that’s so meaningful for us but there are some who feel we are too tightly connected to police.”
Project CARE or Community Approach to Recovery and Engagement seeks to steer people into recovery. Walker said sometimes it is helpful for officers to go out in the community with recovery coaches but other times, it is not, especially if someone had a negative interaction with police in the past.
Walker laughed about how she started with some volunteers and a desk. Now, the organization has nearly 20 employees and an approximately $500,000 budget.
“I’m just really grateful for the experience of allowing myself to have an unplanned career because it sure wasn’t in my plans,” Walker said. “But it turned out to be a very rewarding experience and I’m glad it happened.”