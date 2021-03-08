BRATTLEBORO — A $2 million renovation project to create a new wing for special education and replace windows at Academy School is moving along.
Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, presented a strategy at the Windham Southeast School District board meeting held remotely March 2. After getting the board’s blessing, he said he plans to talk with banks about a loan and District Clerk Barb Nowakowski can begin speaking with town clerks about planning a date to vote on financing the project. The district is made up of Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
The renovations are aimed at having a more private and less noisy place for special education in closer proximity to other classrooms, with better air and lighting. A modular building used for special education classes at the school was described by Rucker in the past as “fully depreciated” and “not a good learning environment for the kids.”
Rucker said a feasibility study was completed in September 2019 and the board received an overview of the project in early 2020. After the board adopted sustainability goals in April, a preliminary workshop in December focused on how the project would meet them.
Two workshops this month are meant to reach consensus on a schematic design for where the addition will go and other major components of the new building, including air systems and lighting. Rucker said a board member will act as a representative and provide input, which will give Stevens & Associates “a clear idea of what they’re designing for bid.”
In January, the board approved an approximately $200,000 service proposal from the Brattleboro firm to continue planning the project.
Last week, the board took Rucker’s recommendation to begin planning to seek permission from voters to finance the project. He said the district has “a fair amount of reserves” and he expects it could get some funds from the federal CARES Act so the price tag could be less than estimated.
Rucker anticipates bids will be back sometime in May, then construction can begin in the fall. Work will pause in the winter but not totally shut down, he said.
The goal is to do most of the interior work when school isn’t in session so classes won’t be interrupted too much.
“We’ll just have to be really flexible this year in terms of where staff lands,” said Kelly Dias, principal.
Construction management will be discussed in the workshops, Rucker said.
“Kelly, you’ll make it clear what’s acceptable and what is not acceptable,” he said.