BRATTLEBORO — School Board members agreed to form a sub-committee to work with school administrators on retaining an investigator to look into reported abuse by a now-retired teacher, as well as a clinical psychologist to develop a school climate survey.
At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday, Board Chairman David Schoales said an outside investigation would look into claims about retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher Zeke Hecker's sexual misconduct with students detailed in an article published in the Commons weekly newspaper in August and subsequent reports since the article's publication. Schoales anticipates the district would receive a report based on interviews with survivors.
"We need to pursue this," he said.
Incidents go back as far as 1974 and possible before, Schoales said, "so we need to hire an insurance attorney to look at and go through those policies to see what we are covered for and also figure what kind of liability we will have."
"This is not to say we're not going to do it," he said, "but we need to look at what we're getting into and what our liability could be."
BUHS Principal Steve Perrin urged the board to move quickly to investigate.
"I don't think we should take years to do it," he said. "Especially around the horrible things that Zeke Hecker did, I really think we need to revisit that and find out what were the conditions that allowed that to happen. Then after that, I think we need to look at our current practices and do a compare and contrast."
Mindy Haskins Rogers of Northampton, Mass., the author of the Commons article who went to BUHS and has participated in board meetings where the potential for investigation has been discussed, wrote that between 1985 and 2018, local agencies and organizations investigated complaints that Hecker engaged in sexual contact with his underage students, but none of the investigations were publicized. She said she became aware of the extent of the accusations in the fall 2018.
“Some of the claims against Hecker are confirmed in a letter he himself wrote, signed and mailed,” she wrote. “The evidence seems damning, yet Hecker was protected by supervisors, colleagues and community members for decades, allowing him ongoing access to minors.”
Hecker has not participated in the meeting but he wrote in a letter published by the Commons, “I do not ask for or expect forgiveness, but I will try to help heal any wounds that remain.”
"We need to get to the bottom of what happened," Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said. "It's been almost 10 weeks since the article came out."
Progress has been made on providing support for survivors, Schoales said.
"The next step is spend time with adult survivors and their allies to hear what they're needing and wanting, including from the justice center and their services," states correspondence from the Brattleboro Community Justice Center read by Schoales.
Schoales said the district is waiting for feedback from agencies before coming up with a plan to offer support to survivors. School officials also have been meeting with the Women's Freedom Center about providing support and professional development.