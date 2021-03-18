BRATTLEBORO — School officials have agreed to have Brattleboro Union High School’s Leadership Council study the school resource officer program after activists called for bringing it to an end.
Superintendent Andy Skarzynski said the council will delve into benefits and concerns of the program.
“We want to make sure we take the time to listen to all voices,” he said at the Windham Southeast School District board meeting held remotely Tuesday.
Board Chairman David Schoales said the council includes teachers, parents, community members and students. The project is anticipated to wrap up around December with a summary report for the board ahead of budget season.
Proponents of the program say the SRO, a law enforcement officer from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, can connect with students other staff members are having difficulty reaching and point to resources in the community.
Youth 4 Change, an activist group of the Root Social Justice Center, brought forward a proposal last month to end the program. The idea is to reallocate the funds to invest in mental health services, more trauma-informed training for teachers and improving the school’s existing restorative justice program.
“We want to center the importance about how this is not about an individual officer but this is about a system that the officer represents and how this system continues to be oppressive,” said Z Muhammad, a youth member of the group.
Another member of Youth 4 Change read a statement from Vermont American Civil Liberties Union advocating for the proposal.
Wichie Artu, second vice president of the Windham County Vermont Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the local NAACP chapter supports removing the program from the budget and applying the funds for additional mental health professionals in the high school. Many studies and anecdotal evidence show SROs lead to more law enforcement referrals, convictions and arrests for low-level offenses, Artu said, noting that there’s also documentation that the programs disproportionately affect students of color.
Kurt Daims suggested a compromise in which the SRO would work without a weapon. His activist group, Brattleboro Common Sense, has proposed a similar initiative for the Brattleboro Police Department that was included under recommendations in a town-commissioned community safety report.
“We talked to some youth, all of whom were in mind with Youth 4 Change’s proposal to remove the school resource officer,” said Shea Witzberger, co-author of the report who co-facilitated the town’s community safety review process.
Witzberger said Black youth reported feeling the most harm from police inside and outside of school. The report also finds that queer, trans and psychiatrically disabled community members have been negatively affected by police.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say anything,” said Mikaela Simms, diversity coordinator for the district. “Because over the years, I can say for sure that many students have been in my office upset about things that happened at the school with security or the SRO.”
Simms described the conversation being about systems, keeping all students safe and a process that “doesn’t adjudicate certain students.”