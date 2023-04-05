BENNINGTON — U.S. Sen. Peter Welch was at Bennington College for an open-to-the-public Town Hall meeting Tuesday evening. The auditorium of the school’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action was filled with over 60 people from the area who brought their concerns to the new senator.
Topics included environmental and global warming concerns, the debt ceiling, social security and more. Welch also fielded several questions and anecdotes centered on general discontent with the performance of the federal government. He was in general agreement with those grievances and commiserated over his own frustrations with partisanship in Washington, but tried to steer the tone towards hope and positivity.
“I loved tonight,” Welch told Vermont News & Media following the meeting. “Just to see such engagement by folks here in Bennington, a sense of community, and clear headed appreciation for the enormous challenges we face with both a sense of obligation and excitement. I leave here very upbeat.”
After being introduced by Bennington College President Laura Walker, Welch opened by emphasizing the importance of preserving democracy, recounting his experience in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When state Sen. Brian Campion, D- Bennington, took over as moderator of the event, he followed that by asking Welch to address the elephant in the room — the indictment of former-President Donald Trump.
“It’s a very sad day for our country,” Welch said, while pivoting to the upside. “But there’s also the principle that all of us know is absolutely essential, and that is nobody’s above the law.”
Welch said he would withhold any further comment on the matter while the legal process plays out.
As the focus shifted to questions from the audience, one particularly impassioned plea on illicit drugs and guns came from Clark Adams of Bennington.
“There’s a true disconnect between the U.S. Attorney’s office and local prosecutors in pursuing interstate drug dealers and gun traffickers,” Adams said.
“I’m begging you,” Adams concluded. “Please use the full force and authority of your office to push the various alphabet agencies or federal government to come to Bennington and eradicate the scourge of gun and drug traffickers in this town.”
Welch answered by saying the 22 shootings that Bennington Police Department responded to in 2022 were “astonishing,” but while the issues of law enforcement staffing problems, demand for illegal drugs within the U.S., and those drugs being supplied through the Mexican border are all well-known, there aren’t any simple solutions.
“There’s not an easy answer … law enforcement is doing all that it can.”
Welch also alluded to the rising issue of fentanyl in the U.S. actually originating with precursor chemicals coming to China from Mexico, which brings its own host of diplomatic entanglement.
Welch had also previously answered a question from Campion, who chairs the Vermont Senate Education Committee, on measures to keep schools safe. Known for being a legislator who can work on both sides of the aisle, he lamented the lack of cooperation from Republicans on gun safety measures.
“I don’t want to sound partisan here, but this is the way it really is. Democrats are in support of the gun safety measures that President Obama has supported. We don't have the votes,” he said. “It’s gotten worse, and not better.”
The questions in the second half of the evening zeroed in more on Welch’s wheelhouse. The U.S. Senate subcommittee chair for Rural Development and Energy discussed efforts to make reducing carbon emissions more appealing for the average American, including farmers.
“We’ve got to have agriculture be our ally in reducing carbon emissions,” Welch explained. “And in order for that to happen, we can't just impose evermore regulations on farmers. We've got to make it profitable for them, so that they have the affordable option of changing some of the practices that are more carbon intensive.”
Another query from the audience focused on more sustainable solutions for green energy, as many of the technological components of the shift to cleaner sources are only 10-20 year fixes.
“In the ideal world, we’d be making decisions that allowed us to get the longest-lasting, most-current technology in each situation," Welch said, specifically citing local debates over installation of solar farms. “That’s the messy process where there’s going to be community trade offs. Do you want a solar farm right next to your house? A lot of people don’t. It’s not the worst thing, but there’s a price.”
“You want to make (clean energy) be affordable, and not just enriching for the (businesses) that get there first,” he said.
It was far from being all doom and gloom on Tuesday evening, though. Welch said that being on the Senate Agriculture Committee is a bit of respite from the usual divisiveness in Washington, as the parties may have different priorities, but both ultimately care about farmers.
He also mentioned legislative collaboration in another topic that didn’t come up during the meeting.
“Mental health is a bipartisan issue,” Welch told the Banner following the Town Hall. “It’s one of those areas, along with agriculture, where I see a lot of promise of us working together, especially with the incredible challenge of drugs.
“The budget politics get in the way of getting the funds we need to finish the process,” he continued. “But on the topic of mental health, I see very significant Republican lasting support.”
Welch closed the Town Hall with a message of hope, sharing an anecdote from a gathering Monday in Montpelier that celebrated the reunion of an Afghan interpreter and his wife. He outlined what it took for his office, the people of Hartland, and the U.S. Army to get her out of the war-torn nation over the past 18 months.
“They knew that even if they got this one person out, there were still hundreds of thousands who’d be left behind. They overcame the despair of that observation, to decide to act to save that one couple. And they did it. So my message is: Do what you can.”