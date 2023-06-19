BRATTLEBORO — A Wilmington doctor who claimed his termination from a Brattleboro urgent care clinic was retaliatory and a breach of his contract has settled his federal lawsuit.
“The parties reached a satisfactory resolution of their dispute and have agreed to keep the terms of the settlement confidential,” said Adam Waite, of Costello, Valente & Gentry in Brattleboro, who represented Dr. Robert Lout in his lawsuit against ClearChoiceMD.
An attorney for ClearChoiceMD, which has a clinic in a former Pizza Hut restaurant next to the Exit 3 roundabout on Route 5, did not respond to the Reformer’s request for comment.
Lout filed the complaint in January, alleging he was terminated because he objected to an administrator or medical assistant’s interference with his medical judgment.
As a result, he found himself in treatment for emotional pain and suffering, stated the complaint filed in federal court in Vermont.
Lout is a physician formally trained in internal medicine with decades of experience in emergency medicine and urgent care, stated the complaint.
He began working for ClearChoiceMD in early 2020, believing “the experience would be the capstone to his remarkable career.”
Instead, he was terminated over a dispute with a medical assistant who accused him of prescribing pain killers to a “drug seeker,” stated the complaint filed in federal court in Vermont.
During a conference call with Lout, ClearChoice’s director of clinical operations, Joseph Sicard, alleged that Lout “engaged in excessive and inappropriate prescription of narcotics and failed to use a screening form to assess patients’ risk of opiate use.”
However, wrote Waite in the complaint, “Dr. Lout had approximately 45 years’ experience in assessing the risk of opiate use, and possessed, based on certification by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, a ‘Controlled Substance Certificate’ issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency. That certificate granted Dr. Lout expanded privileges, including the ability to prescribe additional controlled substances such as buprenorphine and methadone.”
The Vermont Board of Health’s Prescription Monitoring Program also concluded that his opioid prescribing practices were consistent with other Vermont emergency prescribers, stated the complaint.
“The allegations were unsubstantiated and baseless,” stated the complaint.