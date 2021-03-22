MARLBORO — Degrees of Freedom, which took possession of the campus formerly known as Marlboro College, recently donated an ultra-low-temperature freezer to the state to aid in its vaccination efforts.
“This compact, ultra-cold freezer provides another tool in the state’s toolbox as the process of vaccinating all Vermonters moves forward,” stated Tim Stetson of Vermont’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, in a news release announcing the donation. “Even with ongoing improvements in vaccine development and distribution, freezers such as this one allow for greater flexibility and access in ensuring vaccine availability for every Vermonter.”
“We’ve been incredibly grateful to the leaders of the state, from Governor Scott to the extraordinary front-line medical workers helping to test, vaccinate, and treat COVID-19,” stated Seth Andrew, Degrees of Freedom co-founder, in the news release.
Andrew said the state’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts are essential to protecting visitors to the campus. He also said the state’s vaccination efforts are reassuring to students who plan to travel to Vermont to participate in the programs on offer at Degrees of Freedom.
“As vaccination efforts continue to expand across the state, we look forward to being able to bring students, science, and activities back to this gorgeous campus,” stated Chandell Stone, DoF co-founder. “We’re excited by this opportunity to support Vermonters and look forward to continuing to deepen our community partnerships.”